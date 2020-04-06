WiFi Chipset Market Trends, Share, Report, Analysis, Growth and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global Wi-Fi chipset market size reached US$ 18 Billion in 2019. Wireless transmitter and chipset are utilized by the Wi-Fi technology to send the required data for wireless networking. The transmitter converts the information from the internet to the radio signal, enabling information exchange in the form of data or voice from the device. These chipsets are commonly used to access networked services without the requirement of standard cables. As a result, these chipsets are extensively being utilized across a vast array of home appliances such as water heaters, refrigerators and washing machines, as well as consumer electronics, including televisions, smartphones, laptops and personal computers.

Market Trend:

The increasing penetration rate of smart devices, such as smartphones and tablets into the daily life of consumers is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Also, the growing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to propel the demand for wireless technology. Wi-Fi chipsets form an essential component of smart houses with IoT-connected electronics. Moreover, owing to the growing environmental consciousness and inclination toward sustainable development, governments of various countries are heavily investing in the construction of smart cities, of which Wi-Fi networks form an integral part. Other factors contributing to the market growth include rising disposable income, increasing working population, and widespread acceptance of voice over mobile broadband (VOMB), which is both cost- and energy-efficient as compared to traditional telecom carriers. Looking forward, IMARC expects the market to reach US$ 22 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.65% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product:

Smartphones

Tablets

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Market Breakup by Band

Single

Dual

Tri Bands

Market Breakup by MIMO Configuration:

Single-User (SU)-MIMO

Multi-User (MU)-MIMO

Market Region Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market including:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Mediatek Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Quantenna Communications Inc.

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Celeno Communications

Espressif Inc.

Broadcom

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

