Global Data Center Networks Market 2020-2024 Growth Drivers, End-Users and Recent Developments

Global Data Center Networks Market Overview

The Global Data Center Networks Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Edge has become an essential component to the data center and cloud services to bring computing resources, data, and processing closer to the edge. It functions as the decentralized extension of the campus networks, cellular networks, cloud or data center networks.

– Increasing utilization of cloud storage is driving market growth. According to Oracle’s Cloud Prediction 2019, 80% of all enterprise (and mission-critical) workloads will move to the cloud. Even as the absolute number of files stored in the cloud has increased rapidly, the percentage of files that contain sensitive data has also grown, today standing at 21% with an increase of 17% over the past two years.

– There is a rising need for backup and storage as the amount of data generated increases. More storage arrays now have in-cloud equivalents that can be easily replicated and failed over to if needed. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Cloud Volumes (Nimble), IBM Spectrum Virtualize, and Oracle cloud storage, which uses Oracle ZFS Storage Appliance are some examples.

– However, lack of data center skills shortage is the factor hindering the market demand. The historically low profile of datacenters as a career choice, combined with increasing management and operational complexity along with local shortages of suitably qualified staff creates a negative impact on the market.

Scope of the Global Data Center Networks Market Report

Data center networking (DCN) essentially is the process of interconnecting and establishing the entire physical and network-based devices and equipment within a data center facility. In the current web-connected world, business workloads are executed on single computers, hence leading to the need for data center networking. Networks provide servers, clients, applications, and middleware with a standard plan to stage the execution of workloads, and also to manage access to the data produced.

Key Market Trends

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. In the US, the US Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail. Around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need of data centers has become mandatory.

– With the use of the data center network, there is no need for retailers to worry about storing transaction and customer data at one place, which in turn increases the security of the data.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives such as Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers in India.

– Major players are expanding their presence in Asia-Pacific. For instance, in January 2019, Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, announced the launch of a second data center in Indonesia – only ten months after the inauguration of its first one in the country. Facebook, which in September 2018 announced that it will be spending $1bn (S$ 1.4bn) to build a data center in Singapore, its first in Asia. The facility is expected to open in 2022.

– With the increased usage of cloud-based services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics, the construction of data centers has rocketed in recent years.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moving towards fragmented side as the existing vendors and new entrants are facing stiff competition. The rapid growth of cloud computing has attracted new types of investors in the data center industry, who are eager to capitalize on the sector’s success.

– May 2019 – Nutanix is diving into the secondary storage market with the launch of Nutanix Mine, providing an open platform for all IT operations within the private cloud natively integrated with Veeam and HYCU. Customers will no longer have to buy multiple products and go through the planning and integration process to backup and recover their critical business data

– May 2019 – Cisco rolled out an integrated hardware/software package called SD-WAN Cloud onRamp for CoLocation that lets customers tie distributed multi-cloud applications back to a local branch office or local private data center.

– May 2019 – Regal Orion Sdn Bhd is building a $290 million (RM1.2bil) data center in Labu, Negeri Sembilan, an administrative district on the west coast of Malaysia. The center will have a total of 11,150 square meters (120,000 sq ft) of lettable space, capable of hosting 4,064 racks, making it the largest facility to be housed within a single site in South-East Asia

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Utilization of Cloud Storage is Driving the Market Growth

4.3.2 Rising Need for Backup and Storage is Expanding the Market Demand

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals is Hindering the Market Demand

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Ethernet Switches

5.1.2 Storage Area Network

5.1.3 Router

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 End-user Vertical

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Government

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.3 Arista Networks Inc.

6.1.4 H3C Holding Limited

6.1.5 VMware Inc

6.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.7 Extreme Networks Inc.

6.1.8 Equinix Inc.

6.1.9 Cumulus Networks Inc.

6.1.10 Dell EMC

6.1.11 NEC Corporation

6.1.12 Big Switch Networks Inc.

6.1.13 Lenovo Group Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

