GLOBAL ENDPOINT DETECTION AND RESPONSE MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2024)

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Overview

The Endpoint Detection and Response Market is expected to reach USD 3,443.64 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 22.97%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Nowadays, AI enabled EDR solutions are on the rise. For instance, Cylance showcased AI-powered EDR solution at the RSA 2018 conference.

– There have been rising cases of enterprise endpoints attacks globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider ‘Doctors’ Management Service’ suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients’ data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.

– High proliferation of IoT and smart devices will lead to more data breaches. According to GSMA, total IoT connections in 2017 were 7.5 billion and is expected to be 25.1 billion by the end of 2025. This will cause a rise in demand of EDR tools.

– According to ESG, more than half of organizations face a shortage of cybersecurity skills and staffing. The cyber analyst has to examine the trends and suggest solutions to the enterprise to mitigate future risks. Sometimes there is a flood of alerts which the analyst is incapable of handling.

Scope of the Endpoint Detection and Response Market Report

After the attacker compromises an endpoint, they laterally spread (East-West Movement or Lateral Movement) to other systems and accounts until they reach their primary objective. Protecting against every endpoint threat is impossible: hence, organizations are shifting their focus to fast detection and response through an EDR service. Once a threat is validated, these solutions take immediate action to contain the compromised endpoint(s), resolve the threat, and protect endpoints against future similar attacks.

Key Market Trends

Data Breaches in Healthcare Industry to Drive the Need for EDR Solutions

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.

– The largest breach reported in 2018 was the result of hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65M patient records.

– For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.

– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to IBEF, India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector in India attracted cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth US$ 35.82 billion between April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for endpoint detection and response tools as the manufacture of hardware is set to increase.

– Moreover, growing technological innovations in China and Japan results in the growth of EDR market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), Computers and IT, terminal production in February 2019 was worth 95,371 million yen as compared to 85,564 million yen in January 2019.

– According to GSMA, the fastest growth of IoT connections is in Asia-Pacific from 2.8 billion in 2017 to 8.1 billion in 2025. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market for endpoint detection and response is becoming fragmented due to the growing data breaches cases globally. For big organizations, storing personal data securely, in this fast-paced world has become the most critical task. Giants like Carbon Black, Cisco Systems and Symantec are developing EDR tools to cater to such organizations.

– May 2019 – SolarWinds announced that it has expanded its security portfolio with SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response through its partnership with SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company. It is designed to help MSPs prevent, detect, and respond to the latest threats to customer endpoints with patented Behavioral AI.

– March 2019 – Microsoft launched Microsoft 365 advanced endpoint security solution for macOS. The initial launch involves a limited public preview and a new user interface meant to provide Mac users with the same experience currently available to Windows 10 users.

