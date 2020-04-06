ADVANCED AUTHENTICATION MARKET IN PUBLIC SECTOR ENTERPRISES-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2019-2024)

Market Overview

The Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Industry is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. There is a growing need for trust between customers and public sector companies because the companies have access to additional information like geolocation, behavioral and contextual and interaction between both parties is mostly digital, which is driving the growth of advanced authentication methods.

– In the ever-evolving world of technology, the threat of data breaches is also ever evolving. There is a growing community of hackers who are responsible for compromising the username and password authentication. In order to stay in compliance with standards set by organizations that govern network security, advanced authentication methods are cropping up.

– As the population and creativity of hackers grow, organizations are compelled to deploy new authentication methods which will ensure protection of customer data. It is forcing the vendors for continuous innovation.

Every organization needs a reliable security system as a way to confirm the truth of something or the identity of a person. The basic or traditional password method is too often breached or copied or share, thereby exposing data to theft or malicious intrusions. Thus there is a need for two factor or multi-factor authentication. It greatly reduces the risk of threat.

Key Market Trends

Biometric Verification to Dominate the Market

– Biometrics and advanced analytics are helping to revolutionise the way governments and public service agencies are addressing data security and privacy concerns.

– Biometric technologies like facial recognition, iris detection and fingerprint recognition continue to improve, with more sophisticated sensors and algorithms helping to reduce false acceptance rates (FAR) and block attempts at spoofing.

– In many countries, capturing biometric data has been mandated for civil identification. Some countries have also introduced national ID cards, which hold biometric identifiers like fingerprints in a chip.

– US prisons are building biometric databases of inmates’ voices by having their voice prints digitized, for the sake of prison security and surveillance. Also, according to President Trump’s order, facial recognition would be deployed in top 20 US airports for biometric verification of the identities of all travellers crossing US borders.

– As more and more states seek to regulate the collection, use, and retention of biometric data, Biometric Legislation Law was proposed across the United States in May 2019.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to increase in population and thus mobile devices and smartphones, the frequency of transactions is also increasing in this region, which has given rise to advanced authentication methods.

– The rapid pace of digital adoption is largely driven by the millennial population and affluent members of society. Consumers have higher than ever expectations for their experiences online and demand more, better and securer services.

– Government agencies and businesses are looking to improve the physical and regulatory infrastructure and availability of skilled talent and thus, tackle challenges surrounding financial inclusion, access to basic services and cyber-security.

– In February 2019, India outlined a new draft policy for its e-commerce sector focusing on data localization and improved privacy safeguards. All these factor together contribute in driving the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented with companies offering multi-factor authentication methods, moving beyond username and password method, thus enabling business flexibility.

– February 2019 – NetMotion Software released its new “Aware” release that includes dynamic web filtering enhancements to secure and manage mobile worker access to web applications and domains across any network.

– February 2019 – NetIQ released Advanced Authentication 6.2, which consists of new updates like Offline Updates, support for windows server 2019 and support for multi-finger reader.

– January 2018 – Gemalto launched its first biometric EMV card into the market. The company highlighted the features of on-card storage technology used to store sensitive biometric information with maximum security.

