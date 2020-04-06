GLOBAL WI-FI ANALYTICS MARKET 2019 GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Overview

The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.79 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.20% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The most important factor contributing to Wi-Fi’s superiority is that it doesn’t require an application to be installed on customers’ smartphones to gather behavioral data or even to collect customer profiles and trigger proximity-based marketing messages, based on customers’ in-store location. Increase in Wi-Fi supporting bandwidth is further supporting the market adoption.

– Wi-Fi has evolved as one of the most widespread and versatile technologies for modern in-store retail analytics. E-commerce businesses use online marketing analytics tools to monitor customer navigation data, through the company websites. The collected data is used to yield insights and make decisions to increase business revenue.

– Shopping complexes, public places, transport hubs, and nowadays, even the cars and trains, boast of having onboard Wi-Fi, that is expected to become regular in the market, as it is seen as an enhanced service option in customer satisfaction, in other businesses. Such evolving utility is supposed to be even more critical in the long-term demand for the market. The focus of governments to build smart and intelligent cities, transport, hospitals, etc., in order to strengthen the amenities and infrastructure, is further augmenting the application and is expected to boost the demand.

– The stringent regulations also strengthen Wi-Fi analytics solutions. The GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, in the EU, requires all data controllers and processors that handle personal information of EU residents, to implement proper security measures, to ensure that no personal data is compromised. Such actions are expected to drive more secure application of Wi-Fi analytics and support demand from the vendor, complying to these regulatory bindings.

Wi-Fi analytics enables the organization to use the information available through the wireless network, to make better decisions about physical space. Wi-fi analytics is being divided as a solution and service in terms of the component which is deployed in the cloud and on-premise. The different kinds of applications like footfall analytics, customer engagement, customer experience management, customer behavior analytics, customer loyalty management are being used in retail, hospitality, sports and leisure, transportation, healthcare sectors.

Hospitality Industry to Hold significant Share

– Hospitality Wi-Fi is an easy-to-deploy tool. It provides the type of guest information that other online competitors may already have access to. Mobile technologies have taken center stage in creating the demand, as consumer behavior shifts vehemently toward researching and booking travel, through smartphones.

– For instance, since 2015, US consumers, who book travel online consistently, spent more time looking for travel-related content on their mobile devices, than on their desktops. A similar trend is following in other regions across the world. The overarching use of Wi-Fi analytics in the hospitality industry revolves around yield management. This helps the hotels to ensure that the services provided are attracting the customers.

– Understanding that most of its customers may use web search on mobile devices to search for nearby accommodation, a targeted marketing campaign was launched, aimed at mobile device users in the geographical areas most likely to be affected.

– This led to a 10% increase in business, in areas, where the strategy was deployed. Many of the hotels and restaurants are providing Wi-Fi platform, which offers various tools to incentivize their guests to bond with their brand. To strengthen the loyalty of guests, they are further integrating Wi-Fi platform with their email marketing system, to improve the loyalty of guests toward the business.

– In Singapore, the large hotels had tied up with the airline industry, by which they easily identify the customer details. As soon as the customer arrives Singapore, the hotel industry makes sure to provide an absolute luxury experience to the customer by providing free Wi-Fi hotspot connection from the airport till they reach the hotel. The satisfaction level of the customer from the level of hospitality being given to them, provides a lucrative opportunity for the hotel industry to not only gain the brand name but also penetrating their growth rate.

North America Holds Largest Market Share

– North America has a strong financial position, which enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided the organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market.

– The strong financial position of the region, enabled organizations to invest in advanced solutions and technologies, such as IoT and big data analytics. The presence of multiple major Wi-Fi analytics vendors, such as Cisco Systems (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Fortinet (US), and Ruckus Wireless (US) have enabled the region to draw a significant share.

– Using this feature to their advantage, many retailers, restaurants, and hotels offer public hotspot point to attract customers, through which, the Wi-Fi hotspot gather information about the user behavior, time spent, etc., and can use it for supporting the business.

– As more number of smartphones get connected, the retailers can provide more products and services based on customers’ interests. Henceforth, increasing penetration of smartphone users is positively impacting the retail market, which is, in turn, increasing the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Wi-Fi analytics market is highly fragmented. The growing interests of the customers toward free Wi-Fi and increasing requirement of consumer analytics by retailers, hotels, restaurants, and various organizations have led to an increase in the number of free Wi-Fi hotspots and penetrating the market demand. Overall, the competitive rivalry among existing competitors is high. Moving forward, acquisitions and collaboration of large companies with startups are expected, which are focused toward innovation. Some of the key developments in the area are:

– May 2019 – Cisco in a partnership with Linus Tech Tips came up with some new Meraki #WiFi6 compatible access points. Wi-Fi 6 has the capability to power entirely new mobile experiences by offering faster speeds for immersive-experience applications and more device and IoT capacity for high-density environments such as university lecture halls, malls, stadiums, and manufacturing facilities.

– April 2019 – Fortinet continues the commitment to close the cyber skills gap through its NSE institute training and certification program. Recent additions to the company’s education and training programming include additional Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Institute cloud certifications and the offering of its cybersecurity awareness training.

