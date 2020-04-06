Industry 4.0 Technologies Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2023

Industry 4.0 is here to stay; there is no doubt about that. Many of the individual advances in technology that form the foundations of Industry 4.0 revolution are already used in manufacturing, but with Industry 4.0 merged platform, they will transform production: isolated, optimized cells will come together as a fully integrated, automated, and optimized production flow, leading to greater efficiency and changing traditional production relationships among suppliers, producers, and customers as well as between human and machine.

The 4.0 Industry technology revolution is not only about using data during production, or even integrating data from a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain. It is about analyzing and integrating total product and process life cycle, so that product and customer communicate directly with manufacturing systems and personnel to ensure that the product accommodates the needs of individual customers.

The “Global Industry 4.0 Technologies Market – 2017-2023” report forecasts that the global Industry 4.0 market* will reach $214B by 2023.

According to a HSRC meta research**, 63% of responders to HSRC, BCG, PwC, The Economist Intelligence Unit, Roland Berger, Rittal and Siemens stated that their business future depends on Industry 4.0 transformation. Manufacturing executives from all industries have squarely identified and, in many cases, begun addressing the need for industrial transformation. The responders that have implemented Industry 4.0 conversion have already seen improvements and expect more progress in the near future.

The 3-volume "Global Industry 4.0 Technologies Market – 2017-2023" report is the most comprehensive review of this emerging market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this rapidly growing market.

With 442 pages, 81 tables and 61 figures, this 3-volume report covers 10 leading technologies, 4 revenue sources, 5 regional and 22 national markets, offering for each of them 2016 estimates and 2017-2023 forecasts and analyses.

By Industry 4.0 Technologies:

Additive Manufacturing- 3D Printing

Advanced Human Machine Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Robots

Big Data & Analytics

Cybersecurity & Cloud Computing

Horizontal & Vertical System Integration

Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Sensors

Simulation

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Predictive Maintenance

By 4 Revenue Sources:

Product Sales

System Installation, Integration & Commissioning

Aftersale Maintenance, Upgrades & Spare Parts

Consulting, Planning & Training

By 5 Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

By 22 Countries:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Turkey

Israel

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

C. Detailed market analysis framework is provided:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Barriers to new entry, supplier power, buyer power and competitive rivalry

Business environment

The 2016-2023 market segmented by 212 submarkets

More than 1000 references and links to Industry 4.0 data sources & publications

D. The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: Industry 4.0 Smart Maintenance

Appendix B: How to Convert an Industry 2.0 or Industry 3.0 Business to Industry 4.0

Appendix C: Abbreviations

Appendix D: Terminology

Appendix E: Research Sources & Bibliography

F. The report presents extensive information on 49 leading companies (including companies profile, Industry 4.0 activities & products, and recent events), namely:

3D Systems

ABB Ltd.

Advantech

Aibrain

Alphabet

Arcadia Data

Arm Ltd.

Beijer Electronics

Bosch

Cisco

CyberX

Dassault Syst?mes

DENSO

EOS

ExOne

General Electric

Honeywell Hewlett Packard

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Intelligent Automation

Interset Software

Kuka

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC

NGRAIN

Oculus VR

Oracle

QUALCOMM

Rethink Robotics

Rockwell Automation Samsung

SAP

Sensory

Siemens

SIGFOX

Splunk

Sri International

Stratasys

Texas Instruments

TRUMPF

u-blox

Wittenstein

Worldsensing SL

Xerafy

Xjet

