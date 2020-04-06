Mammography Market Growth Forecast and Segmentation till 2022

Mammography is known as the process of using low-radiation X-rays to diagnose tumours in the human breast. Mammography equipment (mammogram) is fundamentally used as a diagnostic and screening tool. The main purpose of mammography is the early detection of breast cancer through the identification of microcalcifications (tiny specks of calcium deposits that can be scattered throughout the mammary gland).

Mammography is believed to reduce mortality from breast cancer by early detection. Awareness of breast changes and physical examination by a physician are considered essential parts of regular breast care. Mammography has been recommended as a standard screening process for breast cancer worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Increasing cases of breast cancer is the primary driving factor for the mammography market. Along with this, advancements in breast imaging technologies, rapid growth in aging population, increasing awareness resulting in early breast cancer screening are also igniting the growth of the market. However, government regulations and expensive imaging systems are shackling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Products:

3D mammograms

2D mammograms

Digital and Analog system

Film screens

Biopsy systems

Based on Applications:

Diagnosis

Screening

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The Americas is set to be the leading region for the mammography market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific and ROW are set to be the emerging regions. India is one of the most attractive economies in the emerging regions. Companies, such as Philips Healthcare and Hologic, execute breast cancer awareness programmes in association with leading hospitals and healthcare agencies in developed countries to target more patients.

Opportunities

The Global Mammography market is highly specked with the presence of large as well as small and medium vendors. The advancement in technology and product upgradation will cause an increasing competition among vendors. Due to the presence of a few big players, the market forces are very dynamic. These big players accounting for more than half of the revenue generated worldwide.

Key Players

Hologic Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holding Corp., Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Planmed Oy, Carestream Health Inc. and other predominate & niche players.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

