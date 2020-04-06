Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market 2020 by Size, Growth-Analysis, Statistics by Application, Industry-Analysis, Growth-Trends, Revenue & Forecast Analysis 2024

The Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market. The Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market.

Contact and Call Centers act as a central point in an enterprise from where all customer contacts are managed. They play a prominent role within an enterprise’s broad customer management strategies. Contact and Call Center Outsourcing service refers to assigning the Contact Center Outsourcing service of your company to another company with an agreement between both the companies. They hire another company that have experienced, professionally skilled and qualified staff to handle their contact centers and customer services.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise Type

Cloud-based Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Teleperformance

Synnex

Alorica

Atento

Acticall Sitel Group

Arvato

Sykes

TTEC

SERCO GROUP

Xerox Corporation

CGS Inc

Webhelp

StarTek

Grupo Konecta

Carlyle Group (Comdata)

Capita

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

Transcosmos

Five9

Transcom

HKT Teleservices

Telekom Malaysia (VADS)

Invensis Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Premise Type

2.2.2 Cloud-based Type

2.3 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Government and Public Sector

2.4.4 IT & Telecommunication

2.4.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

2.4.6 Manufacturing

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing by Players

3.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing by Regions

4.1 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing by Countries

7.2 Europe Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Teleperformance

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.1.3 Teleperformance Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Teleperformance News

11.2 Synnex

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.2.3 Synnex Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Synnex News

11.3 Alorica

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.3.3 Alorica Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Alorica News

11.4 Atento

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.4.3 Atento Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Atento News

11.5 Acticall Sitel Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.5.3 Acticall Sitel Group Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Acticall Sitel Group News

11.6 Arvato

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.6.3 Arvato Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Arvato News

11.7 Sykes

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.7.3 Sykes Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Sykes News

11.8 TTEC

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.8.3 TTEC Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 TTEC News

11.9 SERCO GROUP

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.9.3 SERCO GROUP Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 SERCO GROUP News

11.10 Xerox Corporation

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Product Offered

11.10.3 Xerox Corporation Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Xerox Corporation News

11.11 CGS Inc

11.12 Webhelp

11.13 StarTek

11.14 Grupo Konecta

11.15 Carlyle Group (Comdata)

11.16 Capita

11.17 Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

11.18 Transcosmos

11.19 Five9

11.20 Transcom

11.21 HKT Teleservices

11.22 Telekom Malaysia (VADS)

11.23 Invensis Technologies

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

