Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market 2020 by Size, Share by Types, Business Opportunities, Increasing Demand, Key Players, Regional Outlook & Industry Forecast 2024

The Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market. The Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market.

Considering the physical and financial limitations around building additional roads, cities must use new strategies and technologies to improve traffic conditions. Advanced traffic management systems (ATMSs) such as adaptive traffic control (ATC) are enabling greater efficiencies in the traffic management ecosystem and can help integrate the expected growth in vehicle populations without overwhelming existing infrastructure. ATMSs are also enabling the development of smart intersections, which are emerging as one of the most important data-driven backbones needed for solving core city challenges.

According to this study, over the next five years the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies

Automotive and Mobility Companies

IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies

Government Agencies

Investor Community

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alphabet

Cisco Systems

Cubic

Econolite

Ericsson

IBM

INRIX

Kapsch TrafficCom

Microsoft

Q-Free

Rapid Flow Technologies

Siemens

Verizon Communications

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

