Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market 2020 by Size, Share by Types, Business Opportunities, Increasing Demand, Key Players, Regional Outlook & Industry Forecast 2024
The Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market. The Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market.
Considering the physical and financial limitations around building additional roads, cities must use new strategies and technologies to improve traffic conditions. Advanced traffic management systems (ATMSs) such as adaptive traffic control (ATC) are enabling greater efficiencies in the traffic management ecosystem and can help integrate the expected growth in vehicle populations without overwhelming existing infrastructure. ATMSs are also enabling the development of smart intersections, which are emerging as one of the most important data-driven backbones needed for solving core city challenges.
According to this study, over the next five years the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies
Automotive and Mobility Companies
IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies
Government Agencies
Investor Community
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Alphabet
Cisco Systems
Cubic
Econolite
Ericsson
IBM
INRIX
Kapsch TrafficCom
Microsoft
Q-Free
Rapid Flow Technologies
Siemens
Verizon Communications
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.2.2 Software
2.2.3 Services
2.3 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Segment by Application
2.4.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies
2.4.2 Automotive and Mobility Companies
2.4.3 IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies
2.4.4 Government Agencies
2.4.5 Investor Community
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities by Players
3.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities by Regions
4.1 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities by Countries
7.2 Europe Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Forecast
10.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Alphabet
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.1.3 Alphabet Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Alphabet News
11.2 Cisco Systems
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.2.3 Cisco Systems Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cisco Systems News
11.3 Cubic
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.3.3 Cubic Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cubic News
11.4 Econolite
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.4.3 Econolite Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Econolite News
11.5 Ericsson
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.5.3 Ericsson Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Ericsson News
11.6 IBM
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.6.3 IBM Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IBM News
11.7 INRIX
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.7.3 INRIX Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 INRIX News
11.8 Kapsch TrafficCom
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.8.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Kapsch TrafficCom News
11.9 Microsoft
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.9.3 Microsoft Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Microsoft News
11.10 Q-Free
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered
11.10.3 Q-Free Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Q-Free News
11.11 Rapid Flow Technologies
11.12 Siemens
11.13 Verizon Communications
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
