Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market 2020 by Statistics, Services, Applications, Types, Market Share, Revenue, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast Analysis 2024
The Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market. The IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market.
According to this study, over the next five years the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Device Management Platform
Application Management Platform
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Machinery
Transportation equipment
Food
Plastics and Rubber
Petroleum
Textiles
Beverage and Tobacco
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AWS (Amazon)
Ayla Networks
Bosch
C3
Cisco
Emerson
Fanuc
Foghorn
Fujitsu
GE
Greenwave
Honeywell
Huawei
IBM
Microsoft
PTC
Relayr
Rockwell
Schneider Electric
SAP
Siemens
Tencent
Verizon
Hitachi Vantara
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Device Management Platform
2.2.2 Application Management Platform
2.2.3 Connectivity Management Platform
2.3 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Machinery
2.4.2 Transportation equipment
2.4.3 Food
2.4.4 Plastics and Rubber
2.4.5 Petroleum
2.4.6 Textiles
2.4.7 Beverage and Tobacco
2.4.8 Other
2.5 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing by Players
3.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing by Regions
4.1 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing by Countries
7.2 Europe IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Forecast
10.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Forecast by Type
10.8 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 AWS (Amazon)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.1.3 AWS (Amazon) IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 AWS (Amazon) News
11.2 Ayla Networks
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.2.3 Ayla Networks IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Ayla Networks News
11.3 Bosch
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.3.3 Bosch IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Bosch News
11.4 C3
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.4.3 C3 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 C3 News
11.5 Cisco
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.5.3 Cisco IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cisco News
11.6 Emerson
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.6.3 Emerson IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Emerson News
11.7 Fanuc
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.7.3 Fanuc IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Fanuc News
11.8 Foghorn
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.8.3 Foghorn IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Foghorn News
11.9 Fujitsu
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.9.3 Fujitsu IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Fujitsu News
11.10 GE
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.10.3 GE IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 GE News
11.11 Google
11.12 Greenwave
11.13 Honeywell
11.14 Huawei
11.15 IBM
11.16 Microsoft
11.17 PTC
11.18 Relayr
11.19 Rockwell
11.20 Schneider Electric
11.21 SAP
11.22 Siemens
11.23 Tencent
11.24 Verizon
11.25 Hitachi Vantara
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
