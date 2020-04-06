Global Air Charter Services Market 2020 by Multiple Services, Industry Trends, Components, Company Profile, Business Opportunities and Future Scenario
The Global Air Charter Services Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Air Charter Services market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Air Charter Services market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Air Charter Services market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Air Charter Services market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Air Charter Services market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Air Charter Services market. The Air Charter Services market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Air Charter Services market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Air Charter Services market.
Air charter service is a business model where an aircraft or group of aircraft is provided under rental arrangement. As opposed to scheduled air services, such model emphasizes on renting individual private aircraft for urgent or time-sensitive cargo services, air ambulance service, and various other ad hoc air transportation.
The air charter services market is Fragmented market; key players include VistaJet, Luxaviation, Jet Aviation, Air Partner, TMC Jets, Delta Private Jets, Deer Jet, Corporate Flight Management, Gama Aviation, BAA, TAG Aviation, Executive Jet Management,Líder Aviatio, PrivateFly, LILY JET, GlobeAir, Jet Linx Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Clay Lacy Aviation, MJets; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end service mainly comes from United States and Europe.
According to this study, over the next five years the Air Charter Services market will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21660 million by 2024, from US$ 12070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Air Charter Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Air Charter Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Air Charter Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Private Charter Services
Business Charter Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Charter Passenger
Charter Freight
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
VistaJet
Luxaviation
Jet Aviation
Air Partner
TMC Jets
Delta Private Jets
Deer Jet
Corporate Flight Management
Gama Aviation
BAA
TAG Aviation
Executive Jet Management
Líder Aviatio
PrivateFly
LILY JET
GlobeAir
Jet Linx Aviation
Solairus Aviation
Clay Lacy Aviation
MJets
Asian Aerospace
Premiair
Club One Air
Eastern Jet
Deccan Charters
Stratos Jet Charters
Nanshan Jet
Shizuoka Air
Phenix Jet
Air Charters India
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Air Charter Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Air Charter Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Air Charter Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Air Charter Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Air Charter Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
