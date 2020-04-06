Global Air Charter Services Market 2020 by Multiple Services, Industry Trends, Components, Company Profile, Business Opportunities and Future Scenario

The Global Air Charter Services Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Air Charter Services market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Air Charter Services market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Air Charter Services market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market.

Air charter service is a business model where an aircraft or group of aircraft is provided under rental arrangement. As opposed to scheduled air services, such model emphasizes on renting individual private aircraft for urgent or time-sensitive cargo services, air ambulance service, and various other ad hoc air transportation.

The air charter services market is Fragmented market; key players include VistaJet, Luxaviation, Jet Aviation, Air Partner, TMC Jets, Delta Private Jets, Deer Jet, Corporate Flight Management, Gama Aviation, BAA, TAG Aviation, Executive Jet Management,Líder Aviatio, PrivateFly, LILY JET, GlobeAir, Jet Linx Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Clay Lacy Aviation, MJets; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end service mainly comes from United States and Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Air Charter Services market will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21660 million by 2024, from US$ 12070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Air Charter Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Air Charter Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Air Charter Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Private Charter Services

Business Charter Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Charter Passenger

Charter Freight

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VistaJet

Luxaviation

Jet Aviation

Air Partner

TMC Jets

Delta Private Jets

Deer Jet

Corporate Flight Management

Gama Aviation

BAA

TAG Aviation

Executive Jet Management

Líder Aviatio

PrivateFly

LILY JET

GlobeAir

Jet Linx Aviation

Solairus Aviation

Clay Lacy Aviation

MJets

Asian Aerospace

Premiair

Club One Air

Eastern Jet

Deccan Charters

Stratos Jet Charters

Nanshan Jet

Shizuoka Air

Phenix Jet

Air Charters India

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Air Charter Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Air Charter Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Air Charter Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Air Charter Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Air Charter Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Air Charter Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Air Charter Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Air Charter Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Air Charter Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Private Charter Services

2.2.2 Business Charter Services

2.3 Air Charter Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Air Charter Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Air Charter Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Air Charter Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Charter Passenger

2.4.2 Charter Freight

2.5 Air Charter Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Air Charter Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Air Charter Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Air Charter Services by Players

3.1 Global Air Charter Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Air Charter Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Air Charter Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Air Charter Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Air Charter Services by Regions

4.1 Air Charter Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Air Charter Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Air Charter Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Air Charter Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Air Charter Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Air Charter Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Air Charter Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Air Charter Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Air Charter Services Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Air Charter Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Air Charter Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Air Charter Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Air Charter Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Air Charter Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Air Charter Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Air Charter Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Air Charter Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Air Charter Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Air Charter Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Air Charter Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Air Charter Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Air Charter Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Air Charter Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 VistaJet

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.1.3 VistaJet Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 VistaJet News

11.2 Luxaviation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Luxaviation Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Luxaviation News

11.3 Jet Aviation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Jet Aviation Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Jet Aviation News

11.4 Air Partner

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Air Partner Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Air Partner News

11.5 TMC Jets

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.5.3 TMC Jets Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 TMC Jets News

11.6 Delta Private Jets

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Delta Private Jets Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Delta Private Jets News

11.7 Deer Jet

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Deer Jet Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Deer Jet News

11.8 Corporate Flight Management

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Corporate Flight Management Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Corporate Flight Management News

11.9 Gama Aviation

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.9.3 Gama Aviation Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Gama Aviation News

11.10 BAA

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Air Charter Services Product Offered

11.10.3 BAA Air Charter Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 BAA News

11.11 TAG Aviation

11.12 Executive Jet Management

11.13 Líder Aviatio

11.14 PrivateFly

11.15 LILY JET

11.16 GlobeAir

11.17 Jet Linx Aviation

11.18 Solairus Aviation

11.19 Clay Lacy Aviation

11.20 MJets

11.21 Asian Aerospace

11.22 Premiair

11.23 Club One Air

11.24 Eastern Jet

11.25 Deccan Charters

11.26 Stratos Jet Charters

11.27 Nanshan Jet

11.28 Shizuoka Air

11.29 Phenix Jet

11.30 Air Charters India

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

