Global General Contractor Software Market 2020 by Types, Industry Size & Share, Applications, Business Opportunities, Future Growth & Forecast Analysis

The Global General Contractor Software Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the General Contractor Software market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the General Contractor Software market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global General Contractor Software market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the General Contractor Software market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the General Contractor Software market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global General Contractor Software market. The General Contractor Software market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the General Contractor Software market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global General Contractor Software market.

According to this study, over the next five years the General Contractor Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in General Contractor Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of General Contractor Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the General Contractor Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Procore

Contractor Foreman

Sage

ComputerEase

Viewpoint

Jonas Construction Software

JOBPOWER

CMiC

A-Systems

Explorer Software

eCMS

Acumatica

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global General Contractor Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of General Contractor Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global General Contractor Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the General Contractor Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of General Contractor Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global General Contractor Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global General Contractor Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 General Contractor Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 General Contractor Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 On-premises

2.3 General Contractor Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global General Contractor Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global General Contractor Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 General Contractor Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 General Contractor Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global General Contractor Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global General Contractor Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global General Contractor Software by Players

3.1 Global General Contractor Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global General Contractor Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global General Contractor Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global General Contractor Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 General Contractor Software by Regions

4.1 General Contractor Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas General Contractor Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC General Contractor Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe General Contractor Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa General Contractor Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas General Contractor Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas General Contractor Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas General Contractor Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC General Contractor Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC General Contractor Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC General Contractor Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe General Contractor Software by Countries

7.2 Europe General Contractor Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe General Contractor Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa General Contractor Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa General Contractor Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa General Contractor Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global General Contractor Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global General Contractor Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global General Contractor Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global General Contractor Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global General Contractor Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global General Contractor Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Procore

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Procore General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Procore News

11.2 Contractor Foreman

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Contractor Foreman General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Contractor Foreman News

11.3 Sage

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Sage General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Sage News

11.4 ComputerEase

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.4.3 ComputerEase General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 ComputerEase News

11.5 Viewpoint

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Viewpoint General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Viewpoint News

11.6 Jonas Construction Software

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Jonas Construction Software General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Jonas Construction Software News

11.7 JOBPOWER

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.7.3 JOBPOWER General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 JOBPOWER News

11.8 CMiC

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.8.3 CMiC General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 CMiC News

11.9 A-Systems

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.9.3 A-Systems General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 A-Systems News

11.10 Explorer Software

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 General Contractor Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Explorer Software General Contractor Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Explorer Software News

11.11 eCMS

11.12 Acumatica

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

