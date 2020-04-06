Cellulose Derivatives Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2025

“



Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global cellulose derivatives market identified across the value chain includes AkzoNobel Performance Additives, The Dow Chemical Company, China RuiTai International Holdings Co. Ltd., CP Kelco, Ashland Specialty Chemicals, SE Tylose GmbH & Co., Lotte Chemicals, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Sichuan Nitrocell Co Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Head Europe BV among the other cellulose derivatives manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Cellulose Derivatives Market

Cellulose derivatives are mostly used in the pharmaceutical industry to the extended-release formulation, osmotic drug delivery systems, and various other applications. Some of the cellulose derivatives offer excellent water retention and thickening properties. Owing to these useful properties, the cellulose derivatives are used in the personal case & Cosmetics industry to manufacture shampoos, liquid soaps, and toothpaste. This increasing use in both the industry is expected to boost the growth of cellulose derivatives market across the globe.

The use of cellulose derivatives is also increasing in the food and beverage industry with numerous application. Some cellulose derivatives are used for the viscosity modification and have great water holding capacity. The stabilized emulsion is required in a various food product such as ice cream. This increasing usage of cellulose derivatives for various applications owing to its chemical and mechanical properties is expected to boost the market growth of the cellulose derivatives market.

The continuously increasing demand for cellulose ether in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase the market growth of the cellulose derivatives market over the forecasted period. In the emerging economies from Asia and Latin America has a great potential market for the cellulose derivatives. Capacity expansion by the manufacturers in these regions is a prime key to meet the demand and have better control over the supply chain. Hence Asia and Latin America is the potential market for the cellulose derivatives.

Regional Analysis for Cellulose Derivatives Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cellulose Derivatives market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Rest of the World (South-east Asia, India, and others). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding.

