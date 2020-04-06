Cartoning Machines to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2025

Cartoning Machines Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cartoning Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cartoning Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cartoning Machines Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmented as follows:

By Machine Type

Top-load

End-load

Wrap-around

By Capacity (Cartons per minute)

Upto 70 CPM

70 to 150 CPM

150 to 400 CPM

Above 400 CPM

By Orientation

Horizontal

Vertical

By Dimension (Length X Breadth X Height cm3)

Upto 200 cm 3 (10X4X5 cm 3 )

(10X4X5 cm ) 200 to 1,000 cm 3 (14X14X5 cm 3 )

(14X14X5 cm ) 1,000 to 5,000 cm 3 (50X10X10 cm 3 )

(50X10X10 cm ) 5,000 to 10,000 cm 3 (28X28X12 cm 3 )

(28X28X12 cm ) Above 10,000 cm3

By End-Use Industry

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middles East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

