Meat Substitutes Market Trends and Segments 2019-2028

Key market players are focusing on entering new markets by means of collaborations and partnerships with a view to reinforce their product lines. Few of the key players profiled in this research study include Beyond Meat, Amys Kitchen Inc.,Cauldron Foods,Meatless B.V., Garden Protein International, Inc.,and Quorn Foods.

Textured Vegetable Proteins to Witness High Demand in the Coming Years

Textured vegetable proteins (TVP) gained popularity since past years owing to the nutritious value they provide. They are a rich protein source with less fat content, which in turn has triggered their consumption in many low fat vegetarian dishes. Demand for TVP is expected to grow at a noteworthy pace in the upcoming years. Its demand is also influenced by a large percentage of population that prefers low carbohydrate meal in their daily diet. Awareness regarding healthy food consumption is expected to support demand for textured vegetable proteins across regions. In terms of revenues, the textured vegetable proteins segment is expected to lead the global market for meat substitutes during the analysis period. Tofu is another preferred substitute for meat, especially in the Asian countries.

Frozen Meat Substitutes Gaining High Steam

The concept of frozen food is growing healthily, with awareness regarding various advantages of frozen food triggering their consumption on a large scale. In addition, nutritional value provided by frozen food is relatively higher than fresh food, as freezing of food items prevents the loss of essential proteins and vitamins during their transport or storage. Frozen meat substitutes, a popular category of frozen food, are cost effective and convenient. Frozen meat substitutes are expected to witness a sale of over US$ 3 Bn by the end of the period of assessment with a high demand in the coming years.

Sale of Meat Substitutes to Increase with Increasing Food Chain Services and Online Stores

Manufacturers of meat substitutes are continuously striving to enhance their presence across the globe. Food chain services have a proven record of higher sales of meat substitutes across various countries and are a highly lucrative distribution channel. Manufacturers can consider food chain services as their best bet with a view to increase sales of their products and also enhance their distribution network. In addition, with the emergence of E-commerce, online stores are gaining high traction with respect to any food produce. Online store is another potential selling platform for meat substitutes and is projected to gain high steam in the years to follow.

Soy Proteins to be the Most Preferred Meat Substitute Source

Meat substitutes are high in proteins, typically soy proteins. Products such as tofu, textured vegetable proteins and tempeh are rich in soya content. Soy proteins is a highly preferred protein source owing to advantages such as fat loss, carb regulation and healthy diet. The soy segment is poised to generate sales of over US$ 4 Bn by 2026 end owing to increased consumption by athletes. Also, the global market for meat substitutes is also influenced by the increasing demand for mycoproteins are they are fee of cholesterol and help in maintaining normal cholesterol levels. They are a rich lean protein source and highly preferred among the younger generation.

Higher Sale of Meat Substitutes to be Observed in European Countries in the Coming Period

Europe has been a benchmark of protein consuming population as compared to other regions in the globe. Majority of the population in Europe has been consuming high protein diet since past several years. The meat substitute consumption in this region is increasing and is expected to touch a higher sales figure of around US$ 2800 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

