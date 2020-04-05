Hormonal Contraceptive Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2025

Hormonal Contraceptive Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Hormonal Contraceptive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hormonal Contraceptive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hormonal Contraceptive Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

companies profiled in the report include ALLERGAN, Afaxys, Inc., Bayer AG, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, and Piramal Enterprises.

The global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Method

Oral Contraceptives

Transdermal Patches

Injectable Contraceptives

Intrauterine Contraceptives

Vaginal Rings

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Hormones

Progestin Only

Combined Hormones

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel

Drug Stores

Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics

E-commerce

Others

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



