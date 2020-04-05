Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market : In-depth Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Some of the major players in the market are: Trimble Hungary Ltd. (Hungary), Mostcom Ltd. (Russia), AOptix Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Optelix (South Africa), LightPointe Communications, Inc. (U.S.), IBSENtelecom Ltd. (Norway), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Anova Technologies (U.S.), fSONA Networks Corp. (Canada) and Wireless Excellence Limited (U.K.) among others.

The global free space optics market has been segmented into:

Free Space Optics Market, by Components

Transmitters

Receivers

Modulators

Demodulators

Encoders & Decoders

Others

Free Space Optics Market, by Application

Storage Area Network

Data Transmission

Defense

Security

Airborne Applications

Healthcare

Disaster Recover

Last Mile Access

Others

Free Space Optics Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle east and Africa

South America

