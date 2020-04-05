Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Volume Analysis by 2026

The worldwide market for Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

Growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market will mainly remain bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report further reveals that the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is increasingly driven by growing prevalence of obesity globally. Consumption of the food products that are rich in cholesterol continues to contribute towards obesity. Growing consumption of alcoholic beverages will also lead to increase in obesity during the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of depression has led to increasing consumption of the psychotropic drugs. Increasing side-effects of the psychotropic drug has contributed towards obesity. Growing prevalence of obesity due to increasing side-effects of psychotropic drugs has led to an upsurge in demand for obesity management. Moreover, increasing prevalence of diabetes has revved up consumption of medications such as sulfonylureas, insulin and thizolidinediones. These medications have appetite stimulating features, due to which the patients tend to eat more. Eating disorders due to antidepressants and diabetic drugs has continued to contribute towards obesity. Increasing demand for obesity management is expected to impact growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market positively.

Obesity has also witnessed to be a result of increasing chronic stress globally. Increasing emotional and physical stress level leads the brain to release cortisol hormones. Release of the cortisol hormones further stimulates a person’s appetite, due to which people tend to eat unhealthy food products. Increasing consumption of unhealthy food products helps people to counter their emotional and physical stress. Growing prevalence of obesity due to increasing level of stress has further led to an upsurge in demand for obesity management. Bound to these factors, the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is expected to witness significant growth.

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is mainly segmented into drug class, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis drug class, the global market is expected to be segmented as Bupropion and Naltrexone, Orlistat, Lorcaserin, Phentermine and Topiramate and Liraglutide. Based on age group, the global market is segmented as Pediatric and Adult. By distribution channel, the global market is segmented as Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and E-commerce.

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market: Competition

Key players in the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market are VIVUS, Inc, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

