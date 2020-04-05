Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2019 Players, Regions, Market Share, Gross Margin, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis

major players in the industry for the year 2012. Some of the significant players in this market include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group and Ai Squared. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market have been segmented as below:

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market, by Types

Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices Wheelchairs Mobility Scooters Cranes and Crutches Walkers and Rollators Transfer Lifts Door Openers Others (Cushions, Pillow and Back Support)



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products; Medical Beds Commodes & Showers Chairs Ostomy Products Bars and Railings Others (Bath lifts and Pool Lifts)



Hearing Aids Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids In-the–Ear (ITE) Aids Canal Hearing Aids Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) Cochlear Implants



Vision and Reading Aids Video Magnifiers Braille Translators Reading Machines Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances)



Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

