Rapid Industrialization to Boost Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth by 2019-2025

The worldwide market for Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is probably going to develop at a noteworthy CAGR.

This is a complete research report on the worldwide Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition.

The trends are further witnessed to be the consolidation of the market. Merger and acquisition activities are gaining wider footprint within the companion and livestock animal molecular diagnostics segment in developed markets, which is expected to widen product availability and ease market access.

Gaps in epidemiological knowledge and high costs to emerge as a hurdle in market’s growth

Epidemiological knowledge of veterinary diseases has gaps due to variation in the disease patterns. This has limited the scope of molecular diagnostic market’s growth. It hampers discovery and production limit for molecular diagnostic kits to prevent spread of the disease by introducing new disease diagnostic methodologies. The market’s growth may also face hindrance due to the high costs associated and lack of expertise to handle the testing kits available in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Average tier II and tier III veterinary hospitals lack the upgraded facilities and expertise to perform molecular testing procedures, which necessitates the referral to a specialty vet hospital with high infrastructure and expertise veterinarians. The advanced vet hospitals can be expensive for many, and especially for the ones who do not have a pet insurance registered to themselves. However, the molecular diagnosis technique is cost prohibitive for a large number of pet owners as they do not have pet insurance scheme. The cost of a RT-PCR kit is high, thus pet owners prefer other diagnostic methods that incur low costs.

