Flat Carbon Steel Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2022

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global flat carbon steel market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for flat carbon steel in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual applications in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global flat carbon steel market. Key players profiled in the report are Baosteel Group, Manshaan Steel, Shandong Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Gerdau S.A., Evraz Group, Hyundai Steel, MMK Group, NSSMC (Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation), SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), Nucor Corporation, and Shagang Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and financial details.

The report provides the estimated market size of the flat carbon steel market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global flat carbon steel market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market – Product Analysis

Plates

Hot-rolled coils

Cold-rolled coils

Galvanized coils

Pre-painted steel coils

Tinplates

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market – Application Analysis

Machine manufacturing

Building & construction

Others

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 at the global as well as regional level, in terms of product and application segments

It also provides detailed, country-level analysis and forecast for key countries/sub-regions (the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa) with respect to different segments

Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis, which includes integration among market players along with identification of potential key customers of flat carbon steel, has been provided in the report

The report further analyzes various market drivers, restraints, current and future trends, and emerging applications

The report comprises detailed pricing analysis with respect to product and region. It includes regional and county-level production output scenario.

Competition landscape covers key companies’ profiling, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive benchmarking, and competition matrix

