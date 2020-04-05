Winter Tires Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2025

The global Winter Tires market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Winter Tires market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Winter Tire Testing: A Challenge for Manufacturers

Replicating the exact wintry conditions to test the performance of tires continues to be a challenge for winter tire manufacturers. Winter conditions can be extreme, and tire manufacturers often need assistance of holistic testing facilities to know how their offerings will actually perform under typical wintry conditions.

Sensing the gaps in the market, advanced winter tire testing facilities have sprung up near manufacturing hubs. For example, Test World is on an expansion spree, and has bought additional land in Finland to meet future demand for tire testing. Test World has been worked extensively with Hanook Tire, and built up its testing facility in Finland.

Manufacturers Eyeing Lucrative European Winter Tire Market to Consolidate their Position

Europe has traditionally remained a lucrative market for winter tires globally. Many countries in Europe have harsh winters, which makes driving a challenging prospect. The fact that a number of European countries have made winter tires mandatory during certain months has led to a spike in demand. For example, Nokian Tires, one of the leading names in the global winter tires market, has a strong presence all over Europe. Also, Continental Scandinavia winter tires are specially designed to meet the extreme winter conditions in Scandinavian countries. Overall, Europe will continue to be strategically important for winter tire manufacturers.

The global winter tires market is likely to surpass 319 million units by 2028 – in terms of revenues, this represents a market value worth US$ 43 billion.

