Radio Frequency Identification Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends and Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

Radio Frequency Identification Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Radio Frequency Identification is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Radio Frequency Identification in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/10576?source=atm

Radio Frequency Identification Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

On the basis of application, the global RFID market can be segmented into logistics & transportation, aerospace & defence, automotive, retail & consumer goods, agriculture, healthcare, government and others. The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the overall RFID market by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the RFID market is predominantly driven by the rising need for efficient supply chain management in the developing economies of South East Asia & Others of APAC, Middle East & Africa and China. In the healthcare sector, the focus on RFID technology for the tracking and classification of medical instruments is rising, and this is expected to drive the demand for the technology. The adoption of RFID technology by customers of aircrafts, such as Airbus, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defence, for improving supply chain visibility, asset management & utilization, work-in-process (WIP) tracking, improved maintenance tracking and efficient logistics & manufacturing operations has increased.

The North America RFID market holds a major value share in the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global RFID market over the forecast period. The market in this region is projected to represent a significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028. Rising need for efficient supply chain management is expected to support the growth of the North America RFID market during the forecast period. RFID stores detailed information related to the product on which it is tagged. The prices and details of products with RFID tags are automatically recorded when the customer approaches the counter without the need to scan every product, which saves the time of the customer. Moreover, it allows the cost tally in one scan, which saves the time of the customer as well as the retailer. These advantages have encouraged retail and manufacturing companies across developing regions such as SEA & Others of APAC and China to adopt RFID for tagging their products. China is expected to present attractive opportunities for RFID manufacturers followed by countries located in the South East Asia & Pacific. The China RFID market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Sales of RFID in the Western Europe market are projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 6,802.7 Mn and the Latin America RFID market is also anticipated to witness significant growth.

At present, the vendors in the market are focusing on the integration of RFID with IoT to be able to identify an object and its real-time location. Some of the market vendors in the global RFID market include Zebra Technologies Corporation; HID Global Corporation; Thin Film Electronics ASA; Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.; GAO RFID Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; Xerox Corporation; Omni-ID; Alien Technology, LLC and Molex, LLC.

Key developments in the RFID market

In January 2017, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched Zebra SmartSense RFID for application in the retail sector for identifying and tracking the location of merchandise, associates and shoppers in a retail store in real-time

In May 2017, HID Global Corporation launched IoT solutions to offer enterprises solutions for asset management and equipment management. HID Location Services is used for item management, and it monitors the location and movement of assets & equipment across multiple locations or in a particular area

In February 2017, Impinj, Inc. entered into a partnership with STANELY Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare products, to integrate Impinj’s Platform with MobileView Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) software platform to offer RFID products for application in the healthcare industry.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/10576?source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Radio Frequency Identification Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/10576?source=atm

The Radio Frequency Identification Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Radio Frequency Identification Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Market Size

2.1.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Radio Frequency Identification Production 2014-2025

2.2 Radio Frequency Identification Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Radio Frequency Identification Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Radio Frequency Identification Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Radio Frequency Identification Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Radio Frequency Identification Market

2.4 Key Trends for Radio Frequency Identification Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Radio Frequency Identification Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Radio Frequency Identification Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Radio Frequency Identification Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Radio Frequency Identification Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Radio Frequency Identification Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Radio Frequency Identification Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Radio Frequency Identification Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….