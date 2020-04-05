Food Preservatives Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2022

The worldwide market for Food Preservatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study. The main goal of report is to guide the user to understand the Market as far as its definition, classification, potential, latest trends, and the challenges that the Food Preservatives Market is facing.

Preservatives are added to food products to prevent decomposition and unwanted bacterial growth. Currently, using preservatives in bakery and dairy products, beverages, meat and poultry has become the accepted method to resolve quality issues of the food industry worldwide. Food preservatives are used to keep food products safe for a long duration of time. Food preservatives can be categorized into two major segments – natural and synthetic. Preservatives included under synthetic food preservatives are benzoic acid, sorbic acid, lactic acid, and propionic acid among others. Busy lifestyles and increasing number of working people is fueling the demand for processed food. With the current market trend, manufacturers are using preservatives for maintaining the quality and standard of food for long durations. Rising concerns for health hazards is increasing the demand for food preservatives globally.

Synthetic is the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally. Sensing consumer interest towards convenient and ready to eat products, manufacturers are using food preservatives to maintain the quality and taste of the food products. With high growth rates of the food industry, major manufacturers are using both synthetic and natural preservatives to avoid the health hazards caused by unwanted bacterial growth.

The key players dominating the market for the food preservatives are, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr Hansen A/S among others.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Food Preservatives market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

