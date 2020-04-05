Positive Displacement Pumps Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2025

The “Positive Displacement Pumps Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Positive Displacement Pumps market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Positive Displacement Pumps market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

The worldwide Positive Displacement Pumps market is an enlarging field for top market players,

key players in the positive displacement pumps market is the popular trend in the oil & gas industry

We have observed two trends associated with the oil & gas industry. Firstly, it has been noted that end users, particularly oil & gas companies are indulging in long-term tie-ups with positive displacement pump companies across the globe. For instance, U.S based Weir Group PLC has entered into a long-term tie-up with Canada based oil & gas company Canyon Services Group after the latter recognised its operating milestone of 1000 hours of pumping time.

The second trend that we have noted is the association of positive displacement pumps companies with EPC and project management consulting firms for large scale oil & gas projects. EPC and project management consulting firms play a vital role in implementing turnkey projects related to energy (oil & gas) and utilities. In this scenario, positive displacement pumps manufacturers form associations with EPC and project management consulting firms to enlist themselves as preferred product vendors for such turnkey projects.

Oil & gas segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth in the North America positive displacement pumps market

The oil & gas application segment is projected to be valued at more than US$ 160 Mn in North America in 2017. In the Western Europe positive displacement pumps market, energy (oil & gas) is likely to remain one of the leading segments by application. Mergers and acquisitions by major companies and development of energy efficient pumps are two important factors that are creating a positive impact on the oil & gas application segment in Western Europe. In Latin America, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value between 2016 and 2026. The oil & gas segment is likely to witness a healthy growth in the global positive displacement pumps market during the period of assessment.

With increasing projects in the field of oil & gas in countries such as Colombia, Venezuela etc., pump manufacturers are focussing on meeting customer requirements by offering product variants with technical assistance and value-added services to achieve maximum market presence in the Latin America market. In a similar manner, the oil & gas segment is also showing a positive impact on the positive displacement pumps market in Eastern Europe. The oil & gas sector has been a major driver of revenue in the Eastern European economy, particularly in Russia. The increasing scope of shale and natural gas exploration activities in the country has attracted several international manufacturers to explore business opportunities.

