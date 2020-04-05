Invisible Dental Braces Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2016–2024

Dental braces are used to correct the problems of teeth and help in proper aligning of teeth. Dental braces are custom made appliances they work by keeping the pressure on the teeth to straighten them. Various types of dental braces are currently available in the market. They are metal braces, ceramic bases, lingual braces and invisible dental braces. Traditional metal braces and ceramic braces are most commonly used however they cause pain, sores and patient discomfort from wires and brackets and owing to their appearance that these not much opted. To overcome the aforementioned problems invisible dental braces are gaining traction. Invisible dental braces are transparent in nature and didn’t have any wires or brackets like traditional braces. On top of that invisible dental braces are removable and less time-consuming procedures but traditional dental braces are irremovable. The cost of invisible dental braces is almost equal to traditional braces, and the costs of treatment are also reimbursed. Hence, patients are opting for these invisible dental braces. According to the survey, about 1 million Americans over the age of 18 years are wearing dental braces. The market is mainly driven by an increase in dental cosmetic surgeries, dental tourism, and favorable reimbursement scenario is driving the growth of this market. The major restraint for this market is the lack of much products when compared to the traditional braces.

Based on product type, the global invisible dental braces market is divided into following

Lingual Braces or Behind the Teeth

External Braces or Outside the Teeth

Based on End user, the global invisible dental braces market is divided into following

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

On the basis of the product type global invisible dental braces market is segmented into lingual braces and external braces. Lingual dental braces also referred as nano braces or incognito braces. Lingual braces are placed behind the teeth, and they are not invisible due to their positioning. Companies like 3M (Incognito® and iBraces®), DENTSPLY (In-Ovation® L) and American Orthodontics (Harmony®) are involved in manufacturing and marketing of lingual dental braces. External braces are similar to the traditional braces, but they are not invisible. External invisible dental braces are smooth and comfortable made of the polyurethane polymer. The primary differentiating factor for external invisible braces are removable but lingual braces are not. Companies like Align Technology (Invisalign), Angel Align (Angel align Pro) and Clear correct (Clear correct aligner) are involved in developing and marketing of the external invisible braces.

Based on the end user, the global invisible dental braces market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics. Dental clinics are expected to have market share than the hospitals over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, Invisible Dental Braces market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts the major market share due to reimbursement for the invisible dental braces and increases in dental cosmetic surgery are the major factors boosting the growth of this market during the forecast period. Europe and Asia Pacific Invisible Dental Braces market are expected to grow over the forecast period.

In Asia-pacific, an increase in dental tourism over the years specifically in the countries like India, Thailand, and Singapore and low cost based treatment are fueling the growth of this market over the forecast period. For instance, invisalign products international volume has increased to 32.5% from 2015 to 2014 this is primarily due to the strong performance by Asia Pacific region and Europe. Hence, companies are devising strategies to invest more in Asia Pacific and European regions to increase their revenues.

Major players in the Invisible dental braces market include:

3M

Dentsply International

Align Technology

Ormco

Angel Align

American Orthodontics.

Has generated sales revenue of around $ 845 Mn in the FY 2015 for its Invisalign products. Company is targeting different age groups by launching their products specific to their age. For instance, it has Invisalign full, teen and Assist products in their product portfolio. The innovation of invisible dental braces is not only restricted to Western countries few companies in Asia Pacific are also actively involved in launching invisible dental braces products. In FY 2016, Angel Align, Taiwan based company, has launched Angelalign Pro invisible dental braces into the Taiwanese market.

