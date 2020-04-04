Public Cloud Service Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025

Public Cloud Service Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

market dynamics and recent trends of the public cloud services market. The report highlights types of cloud services that are used by the healthcare, agriculture, electronics and commercial industry.

Region Type Vertical Enterprise Type North America Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS) Government Large Enterprise Latin America Cloud Application Services (SaaS) BFSI Small & Medium Enterprise Europe Cloud Application Infrastructure Services( PaaS) Healthcare Japan Cloud System Infrastructure Services(IaaS) Telecommunication APEJ Cloud Management & Security Services Media & Entertainment MEA Cloud Advertising Energy & Utilities Retail/ Wholesale Manufacturing Transportation Others

This report offers insights on factors that are contributing towards growth of the global public cloud services market significantly along with various trends that are predicted to impact the current and future dynamics. The global public cloud services market is expected to be segmented on the basis of type, vertical, enterprise type, and region.

The report offers insights on various types of cloud services that are expected to impact growth of the global public cloud services market. Increasing developments in technology has led various commercial companies to connect with the customers through the e-commerce platforms and big data. Attributed to such technological developments including e-commerce and big data, various advertising companies are increasingly adopting cloud-based services that enable the companies to control the prices related to the offered services. In terms of revenue, the cloud advertising segment is expected to witness a relatively high growth, accounting for more than US$ 24,000 Mn in the global market. Compared to other type segments, the cloud enterprise type segment is expected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market.

In the next section, the report offers insights on various verticals that are contributing towards growth of the global cloud service market. Increasing need for faster transaction process, and banking services in various financial institutions has led to surge in demand for cloud-based services. Through this platform, the customers can complete various transactions and other banking procedures conveniently. The BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth in the global market, accounting for more than US$ 45,000 Mn. Moreover, surge in demand for enhanced patient care system is expected to rev up demand for public cloud services. Adoption of cloud-based services in the healthcare industry will enable the patients to receive fast treatment, and extend access to the treatment related data. The healthcare segment is expected to reflect the highest CARG in the global market.

In the final section, the report offers insights on various types of enterprises that are expected to impact growth of the global public cloud services market positively. Demand for public cloud services among the large enterprises is expected to remain high. The large enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 47,000 Mn in the global market. However, the small enterprise segment is expected to register a relatively high CAGR in the global market.

Key players in the global public cloud services market are ., International Business, Alphabet, Inc., Microsoft Corp Machines Corp., Amazon Web Services Inc, Oracle Corp., CenturyLink, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

