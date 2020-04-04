Home Security Solutions Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2020

The global Home Security Solutions market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Home Security Solutions Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing home security products and providing home security services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the home security solutions market based on their 2014 revenue. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Vivint Inc., Assa Abloy AB, Tyco International Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., ADT Corporation, Frontpoint Security Solutions, SimpliSafe, Inc., Protect America, Inc., HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., and Axis Communications AB.

The global home security solutions market is segmented as below:

Home Security Solutions Market

By Component

Hardware Video Surveillance Analog Cameras IP Cameras Others (Recorders and Storage, CCTV Monitors and Encoders) Access Control and Authentication Biometrics RFID Card-based Electronic Locks Alarms Sensors and Detectors

Software

Services Installation/Integration Technical Support Consulting Cloud-based Services



By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 Countries CIS Countries Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia Australasia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



