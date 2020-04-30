Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Wastewater treatment is a process used to convert wastewater into an effluent that can be returned to the water cycle with minimum impact on the environment, or directly reused. The latter is called water reclamation because treated wastewater can then be used for other purposes.
Increasing population, expanding manufacturing sector, and rising regulatory requirements are key factors projected to drive the growth of the wastewater treatment services market.
In 2018, the global Wastewater Treatment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Wastewater Treatment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wastewater Treatment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Veolia
Suez
Xylem
Ecolab
Evoqua Water Technologies
Thermax Group
Wog Group
Golder Associates
SWA Water
Envirosystems
Aries Chemical
Buckman Laboratories
BWA Water Additives UK
Cortec
Dorf Ketal Chemicals
Feralco
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Hydrite Chemical
Innospec
Kurita Water
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Design and Engineering Consulting
Building and Installation
Operation and Process Control Services
Maintenance and Repair Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Chemical and Pharmaceutical
Oil and Gas
Food, Pulp and Paper
Metal abd Mining
Power Generation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Wastewater Treatment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Wastewater Treatment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wastewater Treatment Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Design and Engineering Consulting
1.4.3 Building and Installation
1.4.4 Operation and Process Control Services
1.4.5 Maintenance and Repair Services
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Chemical and Pharmaceutical
1.5.3 Oil and Gas
1.5.4 Food, Pulp and Paper
1.5.5 Metal abd Mining
1.5.6 Power Generation
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size
2.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Wastewater Treatment Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Wastewater Treatment Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Wastewater Treatment Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Veolia
12.1.1 Veolia Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.1.4 Veolia Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Veolia Recent Development
12.2 Suez
12.2.1 Suez Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.2.4 Suez Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Suez Recent Development
12.3 Xylem
12.3.1 Xylem Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.3.4 Xylem Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Xylem Recent Development
12.4 Ecolab
12.4.1 Ecolab Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.4.4 Ecolab Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ecolab Recent Development
12.5 Evoqua Water Technologies
12.5.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.5.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Thermax Group
12.6.1 Thermax Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.6.4 Thermax Group Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Thermax Group Recent Development
12.7 Wog Group
12.7.1 Wog Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.7.4 Wog Group Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Wog Group Recent Development
12.8 Golder Associates
12.8.1 Golder Associates Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.8.4 Golder Associates Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Golder Associates Recent Development
12.9 SWA Water
12.9.1 SWA Water Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.9.4 SWA Water Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 SWA Water Recent Development
12.10 Envirosystems
12.10.1 Envirosystems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Wastewater Treatment Services Introduction
12.10.4 Envirosystems Revenue in Wastewater Treatment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Envirosystems Recent Development
12.11 Aries Chemical
12.12 Buckman Laboratories
12.13 BWA Water Additives UK
12.14 Cortec
12.15 Dorf Ketal Chemicals
12.16 Feralco
12.17 GEO Specialty Chemicals
12.18 Hydrite Chemical
12.19 Innospec
12.20 Kurita Water
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
