A new study offers detailed examination of Stand Up Paddle Board Market 2019-2025

Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market – Opportunity Analysis

A new report on the Stand Up Paddle Board market provides a thorough understanding of the various factors that are impacting the dynamics of the Stand Up Paddle Board market in the current scenario. The major trends, regulatory policies, restraining factors, and challenges faced by market players in the Stand Up Paddle Board market are discussed in the presented report.

The dashboard included in the report offers a thorough comparison of the prominent manufacturers on various aspects including product offering, key growth strategies, total revenue, and more. According to the report, the Stand Up Paddle Board market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed the market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Tradeshow Endorsements by Sports Associations to Augur Well for SUP Board Sales

According to analysis of the report on the brands operating in the stand up paddle board market, the ongoing trend of high accessibility of boards to entry-level participants, and increased focus on gear will continue to augment the market’s growth. Increased momentum of high-performance stand up paddle boards with the option of flex, which are becoming a vital part of the equipment, is a key implication of enthusiasts’ focus toward gear.

Leading sports associations are taking efforts toward enhancing the popularity of SUP boarding, by endorsing trade shows. For example, the SUP Industry Association (SUPIA) in the U.S. endorses two annual shows of Surf Expo in Orlando and the Summer Market of Outdoor Retailer in Salt Lake City. Additionally, in Europe, Germany’s Paddle Expo has been gaining immense momentum since the recent past, and is currently on the cusp of becoming the leading SUP Tradeshow in the region. Such endorsements will result in increased participation in the sport, thereby boding well for stand up paddle board sales.

The stand up paddle boarding industry is no more at its infancy stage, as it perceives robust growth benefitting from past watersports industries’ insights regarding imperativeness of foresight. A lengthy & bright future is associated with the SUP industry, with experience players sharing a common agenda of ensuring every new participant leaves with positive experience. This will significantly influence participation in the sport, and fuel sales of stand up paddle board in the near future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

