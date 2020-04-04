Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2025

Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols industry.

Key Players

Lipofoods SLU is currently the only player offering microencapsulated phytosterols currently. However, other, manufacturers are also trying to bring such novel microencapsulated phytosterols in the marketplace to increase their market share. Players operating the pytosterols market include, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Raisio Plc, Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Nutrartis among others

Key Developments in Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market

In April 2017, Lipofoods SLU, which is a leading developer of microencapsulation technologies for functional food ingredients and the only manufacturer of microencapsulated phytosterols launched its palm free LIPOPHYTOL® phytosterol system which is a highly concentrated water dispersible form of source of plant sterol. The product is used to combat the growing cardiovascular health issue. The formulation can also be used in various food and beverages products.

Exhibit 2

Prevalence of Cholesterol By Age Group in Australia, 2010

Source: National Heart Foundation of Australia

Opportunities for Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Participants

Growing consumers concern regarding the refined palm oil and growing awareness with respect to the ecological impact of standard palm oil cultivation has resulted in development of palm free microencapsulated phytosterols. This is expected to drive the global market for microencapsulated phytosterols in the near future. Furthermore, as the population across the global economy rises the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases also increases thus, pushing the need for increasing number of manufacturers to bring innovative products such as microencapsulated phytosterols in the market place. For example, For instance, more than a quarter of the population in Japan is over the age of 60 years, which is on track to reach 40 percent by 2060. This is expected to provide opportunity in the global microencapsulated phytosterols market in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

