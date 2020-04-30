Global Visual Analytics Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

Visual analytics is “the science of analytical reasoning facilitated by interactive visual interfaces.” It can attack certain problems whose size, complexity, and need for closely coupled human and machine analysis may make them otherwise intractable.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue as the largest revenue-generating region for the visual analytics vendors, for the next 5 years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456095

In 2018, the global Visual Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Visual Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Microsoft

MicroStrategy

TIBCO Software

Qlik

Alteryx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

Others (product management and shop floor)

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visual Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visual Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visual Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-visual-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 IT

1.4.3 Sales and Marketing

1.4.4 Supply Chain

1.4.5 Finance

1.4.6 Human Resources (HR)

1.4.7 Others (product management and shop floor)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom and IT

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Government and Defense

1.5.5 Energy and Utilities

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Visual Analytics Market Size

2.2 Visual Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Visual Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Visual Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Visual Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Visual Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Visual Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Visual Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Visual Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Visual Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Visual Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Visual Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in China

7.3 China Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in India

10.3 India Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 SAS Institute

12.4.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.5 Tableau Software

12.5.1 Tableau Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tableau Software Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft

12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.7 MicroStrategy

12.7.1 MicroStrategy Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development

12.8 TIBCO Software

12.8.1 TIBCO Software Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development

12.9 Qlik

12.9.1 Qlik Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 Qlik Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Qlik Recent Development

12.10 Alteryx

12.10.1 Alteryx Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 Alteryx Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Alteryx Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2456095

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155