Global Visual Analytics Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
Visual analytics is “the science of analytical reasoning facilitated by interactive visual interfaces.” It can attack certain problems whose size, complexity, and need for closely coupled human and machine analysis may make them otherwise intractable.
The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue as the largest revenue-generating region for the visual analytics vendors, for the next 5 years.
In 2018, the global Visual Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Visual Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
SAP
SAS Institute
Tableau Software
Microsoft
MicroStrategy
TIBCO Software
Qlik
Alteryx
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT
Sales and Marketing
Supply Chain
Finance
Human Resources (HR)
Others (product management and shop floor)
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Visual Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Visual Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visual Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 IT
1.4.3 Sales and Marketing
1.4.4 Supply Chain
1.4.5 Finance
1.4.6 Human Resources (HR)
1.4.7 Others (product management and shop floor)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecom and IT
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Government and Defense
1.5.5 Energy and Utilities
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Visual Analytics Market Size
2.2 Visual Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Visual Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Visual Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Visual Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Visual Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Visual Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Visual Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Visual Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Visual Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Visual Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Visual Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Visual Analytics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Visual Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in China
7.3 China Visual Analytics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Visual Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in India
10.3 India Visual Analytics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Visual Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 SAS Institute
12.4.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.5 Tableau Software
12.5.1 Tableau Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tableau Software Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 MicroStrategy
12.7.1 MicroStrategy Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development
12.8 TIBCO Software
12.8.1 TIBCO Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development
12.9 Qlik
12.9.1 Qlik Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 Qlik Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Qlik Recent Development
12.10 Alteryx
12.10.1 Alteryx Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Visual Analytics Introduction
12.10.4 Alteryx Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Alteryx Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
