Virtual Power Plant Market 2020: Report Aims to Outline and Forecast Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2025
A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the open market.
North America is expected to dominate the global virtual power plant market during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of these solutions in commercial and industrial as well as residential sector.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Autogrid Systems
Blue Pillar
Cisco Systems
Enbala Power Networks
Enernoc
Flexitricity
General Electric
Hitachi
IBM
Limejump
Next Kraftwerke
Open Access Technology International
Osisoft
Robert Bosch
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Spirae
Sunverge
Toshiba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Demand Response
Distributed Generation
Mixed Asset
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial and Commercial
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Power Plant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Power Plant development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Power Plant are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Demand Response
1.4.3 Distributed Generation
1.4.4 Mixed Asset
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial and Commercial
1.5.3 Residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size
2.2 Virtual Power Plant Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Power Plant Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Virtual Power Plant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Virtual Power Plant Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Power Plant Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in China
7.3 China Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type
7.4 China Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in India
10.3 India Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type
10.4 India Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Autogrid Systems
12.2.1 Autogrid Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.2.4 Autogrid Systems Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Autogrid Systems Recent Development
12.3 Blue Pillar
12.3.1 Blue Pillar Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.3.4 Blue Pillar Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Blue Pillar Recent Development
12.4 Cisco Systems
12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.5 Enbala Power Networks
12.5.1 Enbala Power Networks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.5.4 Enbala Power Networks Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Enbala Power Networks Recent Development
12.6 Enernoc
12.6.1 Enernoc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.6.4 Enernoc Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Enernoc Recent Development
12.7 Flexitricity
12.7.1 Flexitricity Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.7.4 Flexitricity Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Flexitricity Recent Development
12.8 General Electric
12.8.1 General Electric Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.8.4 General Electric Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.9.4 Hitachi Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.10 IBM
12.10.1 IBM Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction
12.10.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 IBM Recent Development
12.11 Limejump
12.12 Next Kraftwerke
12.13 Open Access Technology International
12.14 Osisoft
12.15 Robert Bosch
12.16 Schneider Electric
12.17 Siemens
12.18 Spirae
12.19 Sunverge
12.20 Toshiba
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
