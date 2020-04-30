Virtual Power Plant Market 2020: Report Aims to Outline and Forecast Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2025

A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the open market.

North America is expected to dominate the global virtual power plant market during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of these solutions in commercial and industrial as well as residential sector.

In 2018, the global Virtual Power Plant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Power Plant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Power Plant development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Autogrid Systems

Blue Pillar

Cisco Systems

Enbala Power Networks

Enernoc

Flexitricity

General Electric

Hitachi

IBM

Limejump

Next Kraftwerke

Open Access Technology International

Osisoft

Robert Bosch

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Spirae

Sunverge

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Demand Response

Distributed Generation

Mixed Asset

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Power Plant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Power Plant development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Power Plant are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Demand Response

1.4.3 Distributed Generation

1.4.4 Mixed Asset

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial and Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size

2.2 Virtual Power Plant Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Power Plant Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Power Plant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Power Plant Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Power Plant Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in China

7.3 China Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type

7.4 China Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in India

10.3 India Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type

10.4 India Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Autogrid Systems

12.2.1 Autogrid Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.2.4 Autogrid Systems Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Autogrid Systems Recent Development

12.3 Blue Pillar

12.3.1 Blue Pillar Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.3.4 Blue Pillar Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Blue Pillar Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.5 Enbala Power Networks

12.5.1 Enbala Power Networks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.5.4 Enbala Power Networks Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Enbala Power Networks Recent Development

12.6 Enernoc

12.6.1 Enernoc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.6.4 Enernoc Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Enernoc Recent Development

12.7 Flexitricity

12.7.1 Flexitricity Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.7.4 Flexitricity Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Flexitricity Recent Development

12.8 General Electric

12.8.1 General Electric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.8.4 General Electric Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.9.4 Hitachi Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 IBM

12.10.1 IBM Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Virtual Power Plant Introduction

12.10.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Power Plant Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IBM Recent Development

12.11 Limejump

12.12 Next Kraftwerke

12.13 Open Access Technology International

12.14 Osisoft

12.15 Robert Bosch

12.16 Schneider Electric

12.17 Siemens

12.18 Spirae

12.19 Sunverge

12.20 Toshiba

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

