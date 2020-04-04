Technical Textiles Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2028

Based on the end user industry where technical textiles are used, the market has been segmented into eleven categories such as Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Buildtech, Hometech, Clothtech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech, Packtech and others. These categories cover the entire range of technical textiles that are manufactured in today’s market and present a bright future with constantly improving technology and products.

Additionally, based on the technology employed technical textiles market has been segmented into eight categories such as Thermo-forming, Three Dimensional Weaving, Three Dimensional Knitting, Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology, Heat-set Synthetics, Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates), Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique) and others.

For a more comprehensive view of the market, a value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model is provided to throw light on the specifics of the industry structure besides giving an overview of the degree of competitiveness. The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Freudenberg & Co. KG, DuPont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation and a number of other players including Fiberweb PLC, Polymer Group Inc., Companhia Providência, Johns Manville and the TWE Group. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments of the company.

The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow technical textiles manufacturers, large retailers, lawmakers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about technical textiles manufacturing, designing, marketing, growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage

The report segments the global technical textiles market as:

Technical textiles market: Technology analysis Thermo-forming Three Dimensional Weaving Three Dimensional Knitting Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology Heat-set Synthetics Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates) Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique) Others



Technical textiles market: End user analysis Mobiltech Indutech Sportech Buildtech Hometech Clothtech Meditech Agrotech Protech Packtech Others (Oekotech and Geotech)



Technical textiles market – Regional analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific ROW



Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Technical Textiles market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Technical Textiles Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Technical Textiles market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Technical Textiles market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Technical Textiles Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Technical Textiles market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.