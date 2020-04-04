Ductile Iron Pipes Market Regional Outlook 2020 – Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2029

“

Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market – Opportunity Analysis

A new report on the Ductile Iron Pipes market provides a thorough understanding of the various factors that are impacting the dynamics of the Ductile Iron Pipes market in the current scenario. The major trends, regulatory policies, restraining factors, and challenges faced by market players in the Ductile Iron Pipes market are discussed in the presented report.

The dashboard included in the report offers a thorough comparison of the prominent manufacturers on various aspects including product offering, key growth strategies, total revenue, and more. According to the report, the Ductile Iron Pipes market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed the market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Segmentation of the Ductile Iron Pipes Market

The presented study analyzes the growth potential of each of these segments and sub-segments and accurately presents the data in the form of tables, graphs, and figures. The market share, size, and CAGR growth of each of these segments over the forecast period are tracked in the report.

Higher Overall Costs Will Impede the Market Growth of Ductile Iron Pipes

The cost associated with ductile iron pipes is higher as compared to the other piping solutions such as PVC, HDPE etc. The overall cost including material cost, external protection cost along with the installation cost adds up and that makes ductile iron pipes costlier than other alternatives. Although, ductile iron pipes have a life span of over 100 years, still the longevity of ductile iron pipes has plummeted because of their thinner walls and greater susceptibility to corrosion, as per National Taxpayers Union. Furthermore, an increase in the use of recycled ductile iron in the manufacture of pipes can lead to acceleration of corrosion because of the inferior quality of the material of recycled scrap iron. A reduction in the quality of ductile iron reduces the service life of pipes to less than 50 years. Hence, such factors tend to hinder the adoption of ductile iron pipes.

Moreover, ductile iron pipes are prone to corrosion and leaks. When these pipes are used in underground applications, they affect the quality of soil and make it infertile. Corroded pipes lead to leakage of fluid and break failure. Moreover, ductile iron pipes pose a risk to public health since potable water is exposed to non-certified surfaces. Hence, all such factors tend to restrict the Global ductile iron pipes market at a nominal level.

Asian Region to Maintain the Dominance under Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market

On the basis of regional split, the global ductile iron pipes market covers six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, East Asia along with South Asia & Oceania account for nearly 50% of the ductile iron pipes market in terms of volume. Presence of majority of key players, high agricultural output, government initiatives towards water & waste water management are some of the prominent factors providing a boost to the Asian ductile Iron pipes market. Moreover, other overseas manufacturers such as Saint Gobain PAM etc. are also inclined towards expanding their businesses into the Asian countries owing to the increasing ductile iron pipes demand from the region along with comparatively cheap labor. Furthermore, ever increasing population estimates in Asian countries, increasing grey iron & cast iron production, rapid urbanization & industrialization coupled with focus towards changing the aging water infrastructure are the factors waving towards higher adoption of ductile iron pipes in the region till 2029. With the aforementioned factors, the South Asia & Oceania ductile iron pipes market is expected to grow two times the growth of Global GDP.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Ductile Iron Pipes market:

How have technological advances impacted the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market? How are market players improving their production/manufacturing capacity? Which region has the highest concentration of tier-1 and tier-2 companies? What are the different factors expected to hinder the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market? Who are the leading players operating in the Ductile Iron Pipes market?

“