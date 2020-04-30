Know How Global Cable Testing And Certification Market Is Thriving Continuously

Global Cable Testing and Certification Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Cable Testing and Certification Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global cable testing and certification was valued at an estimated USD 11.25 billion in 2018, this market value is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 resulting in projected value of USD 17.31 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing adoption of cables and wires that has been a result of rapid urbanization & industrialization.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cable testing and certification market are Kinectrics, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL AS, UL LLC, British Approvals Service for Cables, CESI S.p.A., Intertek Group plc, TÜV Rheinland, DEKRA, TÜV SÜD, TÜV NORD GROUP, Building Research Establishment Ltd, ALS Limited, Japan Electric Cable Technology Center, Applus+, Eurofins Scientific, North Central Electric Cooperative, Eland Cables Limited, Industrial Tests Inc., CPRI India and RN Electronics Ltd.

Conducts Overall Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Cable Testing and Certification Market By Test (Sample Test, Routine Test, Type Test), Voltage Type (High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage), End-User (Cable Manufacturers, Utility Providers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Cable testing and certification is the process of checking the operations and identifying the faults, if any in the cables and wires. It is done according to set standards as specified by the government of particular countries or according to the international standardizations. This process is conducted through an apparatus and specified vendors of this service. This helps in assuring the consumer of these cables and wires that the manufacturing of these particular products was done according to the utmost standards.

Increasing levels of urbanization and industrialization resulting in high adoption of cables & wires used in electricity generation and transferring

Rise in growth of the electronics and IT industry; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

High costing of the entire process of cable testing and certification; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

In September 2018, TÜV Rheinland and Shenzhen No.3 Vocational School of Technology announced that they had agreed to cooperate and build Sino-German Industry 4.0 Demonstration and Training Center. This center is expected to demonstrate and teach the latest innovations and technology in smart manufacturing, this center is also expected to introduce the company’s “TÜV PersCert” certification system.

In June 2018, UL LLC announced that they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thai Industrial Standards Institute. This MOU comprises of the exchange of information related to standards between the two associating organizations, along with issues related to safety.

Global cable testing and certification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cable testing and certification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

