Video Encoder Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Video encoders, also known as video servers, enable an existing analog CCTV video surveillance system to be integrated with a network video system.
The ease of connecting analog cameras to the network and the adoption of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) standard for video encoding are significant factors that are driving the video encoder market.
In 2018, the global Video Encoder market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Encoder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Encoder development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Harmonic
Telairity
Hikvision
Axis Communications
Haivision
Dahua
Arris
Cisco
Bosch Security Systems
Ateme
Matrox
Vitec
Delta Digital Video
Z3 Technology
Vidicore
Beamr
ACTI
Pelco
Avigilon
Lilin
Teleste
Ittiam Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stand-alone
Rack-mounted
Market segment by Application, split into
Broadcast
Surveillance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Encoder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Encoder development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Encoder are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
