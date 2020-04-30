Video Encoder Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Video encoders, also known as video servers, enable an existing analog CCTV video surveillance system to be integrated with a network video system.

The ease of connecting analog cameras to the network and the adoption of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) standard for video encoding are significant factors that are driving the video encoder market.

In 2018, the global Video Encoder market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video Encoder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Encoder development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Harmonic

Telairity

Hikvision

Axis Communications

Haivision

Dahua

Arris

Cisco

Bosch Security Systems

Ateme

Matrox

Vitec

Delta Digital Video

Z3 Technology

Vidicore

Beamr

ACTI

Pelco

Avigilon

Lilin

Teleste

Ittiam Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-alone

Rack-mounted

Market segment by Application, split into

Broadcast

Surveillance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Encoder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Encoder development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Encoder are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Encoder Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stand-alone

1.4.3 Rack-mounted

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Encoder Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Broadcast

1.5.3 Surveillance

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Encoder Market Size

2.2 Video Encoder Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Encoder Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Video Encoder Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Video Encoder Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Video Encoder Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Video Encoder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Video Encoder Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Video Encoder Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Video Encoder Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Video Encoder Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Video Encoder Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Video Encoder Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Video Encoder Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Video Encoder Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Video Encoder Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Video Encoder Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Video Encoder Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Video Encoder Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Video Encoder Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Video Encoder Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Video Encoder Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Video Encoder Key Players in China

7.3 China Video Encoder Market Size by Type

7.4 China Video Encoder Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Video Encoder Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Video Encoder Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Video Encoder Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Video Encoder Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Video Encoder Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Video Encoder Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Video Encoder Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Video Encoder Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Video Encoder Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Video Encoder Key Players in India

10.3 India Video Encoder Market Size by Type

10.4 India Video Encoder Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Video Encoder Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Video Encoder Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Video Encoder Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Video Encoder Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Harmonic

12.1.1 Harmonic Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.1.4 Harmonic Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Harmonic Recent Development

12.2 Telairity

12.2.1 Telairity Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.2.4 Telairity Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Telairity Recent Development

12.3 Hikvision

12.3.1 Hikvision Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.3.4 Hikvision Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Hikvision Recent Development

12.4 Axis Communications

12.4.1 Axis Communications Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.4.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

12.5 Haivision

12.5.1 Haivision Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.5.4 Haivision Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Haivision Recent Development

12.6 Dahua

12.6.1 Dahua Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.6.4 Dahua Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dahua Recent Development

12.7 Arris

12.7.1 Arris Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.7.4 Arris Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Arris Recent Development

12.8 Cisco

12.8.1 Cisco Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.9 Bosch Security Systems

12.9.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.9.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

12.10 Ateme

12.10.1 Ateme Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Video Encoder Introduction

12.10.4 Ateme Revenue in Video Encoder Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Ateme Recent Development

12.11 Matrox

12.12 Vitec

12.13 Delta Digital Video

12.14 ZChapter Three: Technology

12.15 Vidicore

12.16 Beamr

12.17 ACTI

12.18 Pelco

12.19 Avigilon

12.20 Lilin

12.21 Teleste

12.22 Ittiam Systems

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

