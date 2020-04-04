Balloon Catheter Market – Functional Survey 2025

Balloon Catheter Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Balloon Catheter Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Balloon Catheter Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Balloon Catheter market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Balloon Catheter market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Balloon Catheter Market:

market projections

The global balloon catheter market is segmented into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. Revenue from the balloon catheter market in APEJ is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR (4.2%) due to an increase in the elderly population in countries such as China and India. The APEJ market is expected to account for 20.8% revenue share in the global balloon catheter market by 2026. North America is expected to be most attractive market in the global balloon catheter market over the forecast period and is estimated to account for 32.2% revenue share in 2016. Revenue from the Japan balloon catheter market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2026.

Key players

Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Jotech GmbH, QX Medical LLC, Meril Life Pvt. Ltd., Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories, Tokai Medical Products Inc., Biosensors International Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, Cordis Corporation, and Biotronik Inc. are the leading companies operating in the global balloon catheter market.

