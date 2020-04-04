You are here

Horehound Supplements Market 2020:Key Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2029

The Horehound Supplements market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Horehound Supplements market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Horehound Supplements market are elaborated thoroughly in the Horehound Supplements market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Horehound Supplements market players.

Competitive Landscape

  • In November 2018, Swanson Health Products, a key player in the horehound supplements market, launched a Chinese website, developed by a Shenzhen-based cross-border e-commerce group Azoya, to expand its reach in the world’s biggest retail market. In May 2017, the company announced the launch of a new line of products with 14 probiotic supplements.
  • In August 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs launched its brand new ‘Mountain Rose Herbs Giving Project’, a program funded entirely by MRH to award three $4000 grants to people or organizations that require extra assistance for their plant- or conservation-centric projects.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Founded in 1993, Nutraceutical International Corporation is leading player in the horehound supplements market, headquartered in Park City, Utah, which manufactures and markets nutritional supplements to health food stores. The company also offers a range of dietary supplements, creams, soaps, and other personal care products.

Ricola AG

Established in 1930, Ricola is headquartered in Laufen, Switzerland, and has subsidiary locations in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The company specializes in the production and sale of herb drops, tea blends, and chewing gums across the globe.

Herb Pharm LLC

Founded in 1979, Herb Pharm is based in Williams, Oregon, and focuses on creating high-quality herbal extracts. The company offers a range of single herb extracts, herbal capsules and powders, herbal compounds and tonics, herbal oil and salves, and herbal glycerites.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Established in 1972, Bio-Botanica Inc. is headquartered in New York, USA, and a leading manufacturer and distributor of botanical extracts for cosmetic/personal care, supplement and nutraceutical, food and beverage, and flavor/fragrance industries. The company believes in supporting health with natural products that are holistically balanced for health, well-being, harmony, and inner-equilibrium.

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited

Founded in 1980, ARKOPHARMA is based in Carros, France, and operates as a pharmaceutical laboratory that specializes in phytotherapy, natural medication, and dietary supplements. The company offers range of herbal products and natural solutions for ear, nose, throat problems and others.

Additional Insights

Liquid Remains Preferred Mode of Administration for Horehound Supplements

Consumers continue to show marked preference for liquid form of horehound supplements. Worldwide sales of liquid horehound supplements were estimated at revenues worth nearly US$ 340 million in 2018, and are expected to register a Y-o-Y growth of 7.3% in 2019. Drug stores continue to account for relatively large sales of horehound supplements, with over 40% share in 2018. Gains will also remain significant from health & beauty stores and modern trade channels, which collectively account for nearly one-third share in 2018.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on horehound supplements market offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the global market. To carry out a thorough analysis on the growth of horehound supplements market for the period, 2019-2027, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

An elaborate and extensive secondary research is followed by an in-depth primary research, to obtain valuable information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the horehound supplements market.

Objectives of the Horehound Supplements Market Study:

  • To define, describe, and analyze the global Horehound Supplements market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
  • To forecast and analyze the Horehound Supplements market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
  • To forecast and analyze the Horehound Supplements market at country-level for each region
  • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Horehound Supplements market
  • To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Horehound Supplements market
  • To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
  • To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Horehound Supplements market
  • To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The Horehound Supplements market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Horehound Supplements market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Horehound Supplements market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

After reading the Horehound Supplements market report, readers can:

  • Identify the factors affecting the Horehound Supplements market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
  • Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Horehound Supplements market.
  • Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Horehound Supplements in various regions.
  • Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Horehound Supplements market.
  • Identify the Horehound Supplements market impact on various industries. 

