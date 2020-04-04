Automotive Lightweight Material Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

“

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market – Opportunity Analysis

A new report on the Automotive Lightweight Material market provides a thorough understanding of the various factors that are impacting the dynamics of the Automotive Lightweight Material market in the current scenario. The major trends, regulatory policies, restraining factors, and challenges faced by market players in the Automotive Lightweight Material market are discussed in the presented report.

The dashboard included in the report offers a thorough comparison of the prominent manufacturers on various aspects including product offering, key growth strategies, total revenue, and more. According to the report, the Automotive Lightweight Material market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed the market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Vital Data Related to the Automotive Lightweight Material Market Included in the Report:

Business prospects of the various players in the Automotive Lightweight Material market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Automotive Lightweight Material market

Micro and macro-economic factors expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Material market

Impact of the regulatory framework in different regions on the Automotive Lightweight Material market

Winning strategies adopted by market players to improve their footprint in the current Automotive Lightweight Material market landscape

Segmentation of the Automotive Lightweight Material Market

The presented study analyzes the growth potential of each of these segments and sub-segments and accurately presents the data in the form of tables, graphs, and figures. The market share, size, and CAGR growth of each of these segments over the forecast period are tracked in the report.

key players operating in the automotive lightweight material market include United States Steel Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Formosa, Trinseo, LG Chem, JSR, Eastman, Alerisw International, Guirt Holding AG, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Hunstman, ExxonMobil, Covestro, Mitsubishi, DowDupont, DSM, Solvay, SSAB AB, Ak Steel Holding Corp, Nucor Corp, Trinseo, Luxfer, Kaiser, Hindalco, Braskem, UFP Technologies, Owen Corning, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ineos, Chevron Phillips, SABIC, Toray, Celanese, BASF, POSCO, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, and ArcelorMittal SA.

Additional Insights

Steel Remains Sought-after among Automotive Lightweight Materials

The study opines that steel will account for a sizeable share of the automotive lightweight materials market. Steel sales for lightweight automotive components surpassed 34 kilotons in 2018, and are estimated to record at a volume CAGR of 3.9% through 2028.

Sales of the automotive lightweight materials will remain comparatively robust in the production of passenger cars, accounting for a significant volume share in 2018. Additionally, growing incorporation of the automotive lightweight materials in manufacturing the engine, exterior components, and interior components of luxury cars will continue to underpin the sales of automotive lightweight materials in the near future.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

In-depth analysis and exhaustive insights provided in the Fact.MR report on global automotive lightweight material market is a result of a two-step research process that involves primary and secondary resources. In the secondary research methodology, trade journals, paid resources, company annual reports, press releases and other publications related to automotive lightweight material market were studied in order to gain information and market size data.

The information obtained has then been validated through insights gained from the primary interviews with industry leaders and the market experts. Findings from these research processes were used to determine an accurate and all-inclusive forecast of the automotive material market for the period 2019 to 2028.

Research Methodology

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Automotive Lightweight Material market:

How have technological advances impacted the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Material market? How are market players improving their production/manufacturing capacity? Which region has the highest concentration of tier-1 and tier-2 companies? What are the different factors expected to hinder the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Material market? Who are the leading players operating in the Automotive Lightweight Material market?

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

“