Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2029

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market. All findings and data on the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market available in different regions and countries.



The authors of the report have segmented the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Opportunities Imminent as Modernization of Emergency Services Gains Centerstage

The shortcomings in the current public safety and emergency dispatch services is prompting administrative authorities around the world to adopt sophisticated systems that could significantly lower response times and server people better. Emergency services struggle to effectively handle multiple requests which increase the likelihood of casualties, and the problem in retrieving the locations of callers is one of the key challenges facing the systems in operation. The new and improved computer aided dispatch systems allow public safety agencies to streamline their dispatch workflows by automating location detection, effective caller identification, and number identification.

The benefits offered by the modern computer aided dispatch systems enable emergency services to respond quickly and efficiently, which can potentially bring down the number of lives lost on account of preventable deaths. Administrative authorities are already shifting toward more integrated, enhanced CAD solutions in emergency services, with the US National Emergency Number Association announcing the NextGen 911 plan which proposes the enhancement of the current computer aided dispatch services across the country by 2023.

Integration of Analytics and Machine Learning into CAD Systems

Computer aided dispatch system manufacturers are directing their efforts towards integrating novel technologies to improve the efficiency of their systems. Advancements in the field of machine learning and artificial intelligence are finding widespread applications in an assortment of verticals including computer aided dispatch systems. For instance, the development of audio analytics can aid operators in comprehending the situation a caller can be in. Audio analytics uses a deep learning algorithm to analyze the caller’s voice and return the probable stressful situation they might be in. A version of the system is being used in Copenhagen where the technology particularly analyzes callers’ voice to identify if they are suffering from a cardiac arrest. Analytics and machine learning algorithms are also being utilized for effective positioning of response officials and their dispatch during times of emergency.

Increasing Permeation of CAD in Cab Services

As competition in the landscape on-demand cab services intensifies, taxi service operators are leveraging the benefits offered by computer aided dispatch systems to boost both customer and driver satisfaction. Intelligent dispatch systems are enabling taxi service operators in obtaining real-time information of their resources. Further, CAD systems allow operators to manage orders and monitor dispatches aids them in streamlining their process to bolster profits. Research and development towards tailoring CAD systems specifically for cab services is further driving the growth of the computer aided dispatch market. For instance, a recent research is studying the prospect of designing a collaborative taxi dispatch system that allows negotiation between multiple taxi drivers for the dispatch of multiple vehicles for servicing customers in the same geographical region to increase customer satisfaction and reduce empty taxi cruising times.

Scope of Application for CAD Systems to Widen With IoT Proliferation

Evolution of the Internet of Things continues to provide a robust infrastructure required for the expansion of computer aided dispatch market. Increasing connectivity between objects has enabled effective monitoring, detection, and management of resources and human life. Multiple studies are being conducted to research the prospects of leveraging growth in connectivity for development of enhanced computer aided dispatch systems. For instance, drones can be combined with computer aided dispatch systems and serve a multitude of purposes, such as surveillance of areas under fire, faster dispatch of medical equipment in critical cases, and providing real-time feed during hostage situations for quick and efficient dispatch of security forces.

Further, developments in IoT coupled with advancements in wearable technology is expected to boost computer aided dispatch developments, with these combined systems enabling operators to precisely locate people, and allowing consumers to use features such as text to voice to contact public safety agencies. The combination of technologies can automatically contact agencies in case the person wearing it is under distress.

Definition

Computer aided dispatch systems are a combination of hardware and software that is leveraged to dispatch couriers, cabs, technicians, vehicles, or emergency services. The system either uses a mobile data terminal to transmit messages or retrieves or stores data pertaining to calls, radio logs, interviews, schedules etc.

About the Report

The report on computer aided dispatch market provides in-depth, actionable insights into the computer aided dispatch market. Further, the report on computer aided dispatch market includes an authentic forecast along with a historical analysis of the computer aided dispatch market. All the factors that influence the performance of the computer aided dispatch market have been included in the report.

The report on computer aided dispatch market identifies all the key drivers that are bolstering the computer aided dispatch market growth. In addition to this, a list of all the macro and microeconomic facets impacting the computer aided dispatch market such as restraints, threats, challenges, and opportunities been propounded in the report.

Market Segmentation

The report on computer aided dispatch market provides a detailed analysis of the computer aided dispatch market on the basis of region, component, application, organization type, industry, and deployment type.

On the basis of deployment type, the computer aided dispatch market can be segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on the application area, the computer aided dispatch market can be segmented into dispatch unit management, reporting & analysis, call management, and dispatch decision support.

On the basis of the industry, the computer aided dispatch market can be segmented into transportation, government, healthcare, and utilities.

Based on the organization type, the computer aided dispatch market can be segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

On the basis of components, the computer aided dispatch market can be segmented into solution and services.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the insights mentioned above, the report on computer aided dispatch market answers other vital questions which are as follows:

What deployment type will contribute significantly to the computer aided dispatch market revenue in 2019?

What application area accounted for the bulk of the computer aided market share in 2018?

What industry will hold a significant share of the computer aided dispatch market in 2019?

What will be the lucrative opportunities on offer in the computer aided dispatch market in 2019?

What are the threats that could slow down the computer aided dispatch market growth in 2019?

Research Methodology

The report on computer aided dispatch market is a consequence of a robust and exhaustive research methodology. The insights into the computer aided dispatch market were obtained by employing a two-step research process. Primary research involved interviewing experts from the computer aided dispatch industry while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid sources, and other industry-related publications. Results from both the steps were triangulated to form an accurate forecast of the computer aided dispatch market.

