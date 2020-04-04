Functional Coil Coatings Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2028

The ‘Functional Coil Coatings market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

manufacturers are focusing on the development of eco-friendly or green-product offerings that employ bio-based resins. The European coil coatings industry is one of the largest worldwide and has innovated strongly throughout the last decade to create a technology for high performance products. The trend for ‘green’ philosophy of coil coating technology is growing, especially in Europe. Coil coatings are being developed to meet the needs of customers while also reducing the emission of volatile organic compounds.

Water based coating is expected to assist the global functional coil coating products, in order to put a hold on VOC emissions

Strict environmental regulations have increased the demand for water based coatings. Strict regulations related to VOC emission has compelled coating manufacturers to go green and adopt sustainability as their agenda. Manufacturers are spending heavily on research aimed at developing new and innovative products to be offered at a reduced cost while adhering to regulatory guidelines. This shift towards water based coatings have also increased the application areas such as electricity and power industry driving the demand for water based coating in the region. Water-based coatings reduce volatile organic compound emissions (VOC) by 80% as compared to solvent-based coatings and offer enhanced performance. The increase in demand for water based coatings triggers the overall functional coil coatings market. However the market may face a few restrictions in its growth like high prices of the raw materials used in the coatings market.

