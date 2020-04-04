Ambulance Cots Market Research Report Released with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2028

“

Global Ambulance Cots Market – Opportunity Analysis

A new report on the Ambulance Cots market provides a thorough understanding of the various factors that are impacting the dynamics of the Ambulance Cots market in the current scenario. The major trends, regulatory policies, restraining factors, and challenges faced by market players in the Ambulance Cots market are discussed in the presented report.

According to the report, the Ambulance Cots market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed the market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Vital Data Related to the Ambulance Cots Market Included in the Report:

Business prospects of the various players in the Ambulance Cots market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Ambulance Cots market

Micro and macro-economic factors expected to impact the growth of the Ambulance Cots market

Impact of the regulatory framework in different regions on the Ambulance Cots market

Winning strategies adopted by market players to improve their footprint in the current Ambulance Cots market landscape

Segmentation of the Ambulance Cots Market

The presented study analyzes the growth potential of each of these segments and sub-segments and accurately presents the data in the form of tables, graphs, and figures. The market share, size, and CAGR growth of each of these segments over the forecast period are tracked in the report.

Rising Medical Tourism to Drive the Demand for Ambulance Cots

Medical tourism is a growing sector in Brazil, India, Thailand, Singapore, and others. Some of the key factors for the growth of medical tourism in these regions are high-quality facilities, English-speaking medical professionals, cost-effectiveness, and tourist attraction. India, Thailand, and Singapore together attract about 80% of the global medical tourism market, of which Thailand takes the largest share. In India, the number of tourist arrived for medical care in 2014, 2015, and 2016 were, 1,84,298, 2,33,918 and 4,27,014, respectively, which directly indicates the growth of this sector in India. The increasing medical tourism is expected to increase the growth of emergency medicine services including the use of private and public ambulances, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Thus, the boost received by medical tourism on the emergency service industry is likely to favor the growth of the ambulance cots market.

Improvements in Healthcare Sector to Boost Healthcare Spending Favoring the Market Growth

Significant investments in healthcare by government across the world have resulted in more paramedics and ambulances to respond to time-critical emergencies. Government spending on healthcare is one of the driving factors for the growth of the healthcare industry worldwide. According to the OECD data, the U.S. spent about 17.2% of GDP for healthcare. Similarly, the healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP in Australia increased from 9.4% in 2015 to 9.6% in 2016. With improvements in the healthcare sector in recent years a number of new ambulance services are being launched. For instance, motorbike ambulance services were launched in Delhi (India) and Mumbai (India) in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Similarly, St. John Ambulance in Australia added 5 ambulances to expand its fleet at Casuarina Ambulance Station. With growing fleets of ambulance, the ambulance cots market will flourish during the forecast period, especially in developing nations.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Ambulance Cots market:

How have technological advances impacted the growth of the Ambulance Cots market? How are market players improving their production/manufacturing capacity? Which region has the highest concentration of tier-1 and tier-2 companies? What are the different factors expected to hinder the growth of the Ambulance Cots market? Who are the leading players operating in the Ambulance Cots market?

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

“