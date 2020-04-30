Global 3D Printing in Automotive Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of producing three dimensional objects from a digital file using a printing machine. This process involves laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is built. 3D printing is being adopted across industries such as automotive, defense, and aerospace. The increasing adoption of 3D printing is attributed to its various advantages, which include innovative designing, high adaptability levels, less time to market, and the ability to manufacture parts without expensive tooling.
One of the main drivers of 3D printing in the automotive market is supply chain optimization. 3D printing dramatically improves market responsiveness of automobile companies to changing customer tastes and preferences. It enables them to produce multiple product variations with very little cost increase. It substantially reduces scrap, material usage and helps manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint. This is absolutely critical for an industry which unfortunately creates too much of both air and noise pollution. Greater pressure put on companies by the government to go green will also spur adoption of 3D printing in the automotive market. Intense competition amongst manufacturers to create lighter, smarter and more fuel efficient vehicles will also play a major role for implementing 3D printing in the automotive market. 3D printing helps companies create customer specific automotive products, which will be key to maintaining their loyalty in the future.
The U.S. is currently the largest market for 3D printing in the automotive market due to the oversize presence of Detroit in shaping the global automobile industry in the 21st century. There is also an awareness of new technologies and an eagerness to adopt them. However, the EU and countries like China and India are expected to surpass the U.S. within the next decade because of the reduction in costs, increasing awareness of 3D printing and also a strong focus on automobile manufacturing by the respective governments. Thus, the scope for 3D printing in the automotive market seems very bright indeed.
In 2018, the global 3D Printing in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3D System
Koenigsegg
HP Development Company
Local Motors
Safran Turbomeca
Audi
Blade
Honda
Hankook Tires
Optomec
Stratasys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stereolithography (SLA)
Laser Sintering
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)
Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
Three Dimensional Inkjet Printing (3IDP)
Market segment by Application, split into
Prototyping and Tooling
R&D and Innovation
Manufacturing Complex Products
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing in Automotive are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stereolithography (SLA)
1.4.3 Laser Sintering
1.4.4 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
1.4.5 Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)
1.4.6 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
1.4.7 Three Dimensional Inkjet Printing (3IDP)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Printing in Automotive Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Prototyping and Tooling
1.5.3 R&D and Innovation
1.5.4 Manufacturing Complex Products
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size
2.2 3D Printing in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 3D Printing in Automotive Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 3D Printing in Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global 3D Printing in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global 3D Printing in Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 3D Printing in Automotive Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Printing in Automotive Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing in Automotive Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 3D Printing in Automotive Key Players in United States
5.3 United States 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Type
5.4 United States 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 3D Printing in Automotive Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 3D Printing in Automotive Key Players in China
7.3 China 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Type
7.4 China 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 3D Printing in Automotive Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 3D Printing in Automotive Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 3D Printing in Automotive Key Players in India
10.3 India 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Type
10.4 India 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 3D Printing in Automotive Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America 3D Printing in Automotive Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 3D System
12.1.1 3D System Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.1.4 3D System Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 3D System Recent Development
12.2 Koenigsegg
12.2.1 Koenigsegg Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.2.4 Koenigsegg Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Koenigsegg Recent Development
12.3 HP Development Company
12.3.1 HP Development Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.3.4 HP Development Company Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 HP Development Company Recent Development
12.4 Local Motors
12.4.1 Local Motors Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.4.4 Local Motors Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Local Motors Recent Development
12.5 Safran Turbomeca
12.5.1 Safran Turbomeca Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.5.4 Safran Turbomeca Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Safran Turbomeca Recent Development
12.6 Audi
12.6.1 Audi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.6.4 Audi Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Audi Recent Development
12.7 Blade
12.7.1 Blade Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.7.4 Blade Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Blade Recent Development
12.8 Honda
12.8.1 Honda Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.8.4 Honda Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Honda Recent Development
12.9 Hankook Tires
12.9.1 Hankook Tires Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.9.4 Hankook Tires Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hankook Tires Recent Development
12.10 Optomec
12.10.1 Optomec Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 3D Printing in Automotive Introduction
12.10.4 Optomec Revenue in 3D Printing in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Optomec Recent Development
12.11 Stratasys
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
