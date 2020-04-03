Distributed Fibre Optic Sensor Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2019-2025

Distributed Fibre Optic Sensor Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Distributed Fibre Optic Sensor industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Distributed Fibre Optic Sensor manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Distributed Fibre Optic Sensor market covering all important parameters.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Distributed Fibre Optic Sensor are included:

Market segmentation

By Technology

Rayleigh Scattering Based Distributed Sensor

Brillouin Scattering Based Sensor

Raman Scattering Based Sensor

Interferometric Distributed Optical-Fibre Sensor

Distributed Fibre Bragg Grating Sensor

By Application

Strain Sensing

Temperature Sensing

Acoustic/Vibration Sensing

Pressure Sensing

Others (Moisture Detection)

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Security

Energy & Utility

Transportation Infrastructure

Industrial Application

Others (Environment &

Geotechnics, Healthcare, etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Temperature sensing segment likely to spearhead the application category with maximum market share

The Temperature Sensing application segment accounted for the highest market share in 2015 and was valued at US$ 518.2 Mn in 2015. This segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The Acoustic/Vibration Sensing segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Rayleigh scattering based distributed sensor segment predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Rayleigh Scattering Based Distributed Sensor technology segment was valued at US$ 215.2 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the Brillouin Scattering Based Sensor segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global distributed fibre optic sensor market during the forecast period.

Oil & Gas segment to dominate the global distributed fibre optic sensor market

The Oil & Gas vertical segment accounted for the highest market share with a valuation of US$ 661.5 Mn in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The Transportation Infrastructure segment is estimated to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% between 2016 and 2026.

North America slated to be the largest market for distributed fibre optic sensors

North America was the largest market for distributed fibre optic sensors in 2015 and accounted for 31.1% market share of the global distributed fibre optic sensor market in 2015. This market is projected to be the most attractive market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The APEJ distributed fibre optic sensor market is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. APEJ is anticipated to witness a value CAGR of 12.3% between 2016 and 2026.

Market leaders are focussing on strategic partnerships to enhance their product portfolio

FISO Technologies Inc., Brugg Kabel AG, OSENSA Innovations Corp., Sensor Highway Ltd., Omnisens S.A., AFL Global, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and QinetiQ Group plc. are some of the leading companies operating in the global distributed fibre optic sensor market. These companies are adopting innovative approaches to product development and are focussing on continuous operational expansion across the globe through partnerships and acquisitions.

