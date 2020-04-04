Automotive HVAC Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2026

The global Automotive HVAC market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive HVAC market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive HVAC market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive HVAC across various industries.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global Automotive HVAC market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ automotive HVAC market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global automotive HVAC market with a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the automotive HVAC market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 40% of the global automotive HVAC market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in Automotive HVAC market are as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation.

Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market, also the vendors are highly focused on merger and acquisition strategy. In 2015, Mahle Group acquired Delphi Automotive’s thermal business to augment its market penetration and product offering. Delphi Automotive was recognized as top five industry players and this acquisition has poised to give significant competitive edge to Mahle Group over other competitors

The Automotive HVAC market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Automotive HVAC market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Automotive HVAC market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Automotive HVAC market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Automotive HVAC market.

The Automotive HVAC market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Automotive HVAC in xx industry?

How will the global Automotive HVAC market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Automotive HVAC by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Automotive HVAC ?

Which regions are the Automotive HVAC market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Automotive HVAC market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

