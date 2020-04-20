Global Apartment Hotel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Apartment Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Apartment Hotel development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Hilton Worldwide
Hyatt Hotel
Marriott International
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
Choice Hotels International
Accor Hotels
Wyndham Hotel Group
Four Seasons Hotels
Omni Hotels & Resorts
InTown Suites
Motel 6
Extended Stay America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Upscale Extended Stay Hotel
Midscale Extended Stay Hotel
Economy Extended Stay Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Travelers
Business Customers
Trainers and Trainees
Government and Army Staff
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Apartment Hotel are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Apartment Hotel Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Apartment Hotel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Upscale Extended Stay Hotel
1.4.3 Midscale Extended Stay Hotel
1.4.4 Economy Extended Stay Hotel
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Apartment Hotel Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Travelers
1.5.3 Business Customers
1.5.4 Trainers and Trainees
1.5.5 Government and Army Staff
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Apartment Hotel Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Apartment Hotel Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Apartment Hotel Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Apartment Hotel Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Apartment Hotel Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Apartment Hotel Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Apartment Hotel Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Apartment Hotel Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Apartment Hotel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Apartment Hotel Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Apartment Hotel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Apartment Hotel Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Apartment Hotel Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Apartment Hotel Revenue in 2019
3.3 Apartment Hotel Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Apartment Hotel Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Apartment Hotel Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Apartment Hotel Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Apartment Hotel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Apartment Hotel Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Apartment Hotel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Apartment Hotel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Apartment Hotel Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Apartment Hotel Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Apartment Hotel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Apartment Hotel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Apartment Hotel Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Apartment Hotel Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Apartment Hotel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Apartment Hotel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Apartment Hotel Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Apartment Hotel Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Apartment Hotel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Apartment Hotel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Apartment Hotel Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Apartment Hotel Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Apartment Hotel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Apartment Hotel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Apartment Hotel Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Apartment Hotel Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Apartment Hotel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Apartment Hotel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Apartment Hotel Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Apartment Hotel Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Apartment Hotel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Apartment Hotel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Apartment Hotel Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Apartment Hotel Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Apartment Hotel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Apartment Hotel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Hilton Worldwide
13.1.1 Hilton Worldwide Company Details
13.1.2 Hilton Worldwide Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Hilton Worldwide Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.1.4 Hilton Worldwide Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Hilton Worldwide Recent Development
13.2 Hyatt Hotel
13.2.1 Hyatt Hotel Company Details
13.2.2 Hyatt Hotel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Hyatt Hotel Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.2.4 Hyatt Hotel Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Hyatt Hotel Recent Development
13.3 Marriott International
13.3.1 Marriott International Company Details
13.3.2 Marriott International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Marriott International Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.3.4 Marriott International Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Marriott International Recent Development
13.4 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
13.4.1 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Company Details
13.4.2 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.4.4 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Recent Development
13.5 Choice Hotels International
13.5.1 Choice Hotels International Company Details
13.5.2 Choice Hotels International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Choice Hotels International Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.5.4 Choice Hotels International Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Choice Hotels International Recent Development
13.6 Accor Hotels
13.6.1 Accor Hotels Company Details
13.6.2 Accor Hotels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Accor Hotels Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.6.4 Accor Hotels Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Accor Hotels Recent Development
13.7 Wyndham Hotel Group
13.7.1 Wyndham Hotel Group Company Details
13.7.2 Wyndham Hotel Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Wyndham Hotel Group Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.7.4 Wyndham Hotel Group Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Wyndham Hotel Group Recent Development
13.8 Four Seasons Hotels
13.8.1 Four Seasons Hotels Company Details
13.8.2 Four Seasons Hotels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Four Seasons Hotels Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.8.4 Four Seasons Hotels Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Four Seasons Hotels Recent Development
13.9 Omni Hotels & Resorts
13.9.1 Omni Hotels & Resorts Company Details
13.9.2 Omni Hotels & Resorts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Omni Hotels & Resorts Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.9.4 Omni Hotels & Resorts Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Omni Hotels & Resorts Recent Development
13.10 InTown Suites
13.10.1 InTown Suites Company Details
13.10.2 InTown Suites Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 InTown Suites Apartment Hotel Introduction
13.10.4 InTown Suites Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 InTown Suites Recent Development
13.11 Motel 6
10.11.1 Motel Chapter Six: Company Details
10.11.2 Motel Chapter Six: Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Motel Chapter Six: Apartment Hotel Introduction
10.11.4 Motel Chapter Six: Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Motel Chapter Six: Recent Development
13.12 Extended Stay America
10.12.1 Extended Stay America Company Details
10.12.2 Extended Stay America Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Extended Stay America Apartment Hotel Introduction
10.12.4 Extended Stay America Revenue in Apartment Hotel Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Extended Stay America Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
