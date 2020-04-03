Smart Agriculture Solution Market Reflecting a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

The ‘ Smart Agriculture Solution market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

manufacturers are focussing on investing in various small- and medium-sized agricultural solution providers in order to enhance the presence of their offerings in the market. For example, in April 2016, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC) and Flex technology accelerator, Lab IX, invested in CropX Inc., which is a U.S. based smart agricultural solution provider, in order to enhance its product portfolio as well as its presence in the market.

Similarly, increasing partnerships with various entities in the value chain is also anticipated to create a positive impact on the global smart agriculture solution market in the estimated period. In November 2016, Trimble Navigation Ltd. partnered with Precision AG, Agrinetix, Géo-Pro and Avidor High Tech France and KOREC in order to enhance its presence in the markets in North America and Europe.

APEJ is anticipated to record a significantly high CAGR among all the regions in the global smart agriculture solution market

The smart agriculture solution market in North America was estimated to reach more than US$ 5,000 Mn by the end of 2016, while by 2026 the North America smart agricultural solution market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 15 Bn, increasing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to record a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period along with reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 12.1%. The APEJ smart agricultural solution market is forecast to represent incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 5,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

U.S. based Agribotix LLC enters into a partnership with SenseFly to offer a premium technology bundle comprising drones, sensors and agricultural data processing technologies

Agribotix LLC is a U.S. based company that processes and analyses agricultural data gathered by drones. The company offers services for various crops such as corn, grapes, apples and sugarcane. It also caters to various customers including hardware dealers, agriculture retailers and agronomists across the globe. Some of the company’s solutions include quad copters, fixed-wing drones and FarmLens, which is a cloud-based data analysis and reporting solution. In January 2017 the company partnered with SenseFly SA, which is a Switzerland-based drone solution provider, in order to complement its drone solution offerings. This premium technology solution combines the top drone, sensor and agricultural data processing technologies available to make collecting and analysing aerial data easier than ever, with several times more coverage per flight than is possible with most quadcopter solutions. In the last year, the company also partnered with Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in order to aid farmers in Panama to reduce cost and enhance production by using various technologies such as drones and other agricultural analytical tools and platforms.

