Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size, Share, Top Players, Regional Outlook 2020, Future Prospect, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Automotive Over-The-Air Update status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Over-The-Air Update development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227739

The key players covered in this study

Continental AG

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Blackberry

Harman International

Garmin Ltd

NXP Semiconductors

Verizon Communications

Infineon Technologies

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Airbiquity Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA)

Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA)

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Infotainment

Safety & Security

Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

User Interface & User Experience

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Over-The-Air Update status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Over-The-Air Update development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Over-The-Air Update are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-over-the-air-update-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Over-The-Air Update Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA)

1.4.3 Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

1.5.3 Infotainment

1.5.4 Safety & Security

1.5.5 Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

1.5.6 User Interface & User Experience

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Over-The-Air Update Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Over-The-Air Update Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Over-The-Air Update Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Over-The-Air Update Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Over-The-Air Update Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Automotive Over-The-Air Update Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Over-The-Air Update Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Continental AG

13.1.1 Continental AG Company Details

13.1.2 Continental AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Continental AG Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.1.4 Continental AG Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

13.2 Robert Bosch

13.2.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

13.2.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.2.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

13.3 Delphi Automotive

13.3.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details

13.3.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.3.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

13.4 Blackberry

13.4.1 Blackberry Company Details

13.4.2 Blackberry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Blackberry Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.4.4 Blackberry Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Blackberry Recent Development

13.5 Harman International

13.5.1 Harman International Company Details

13.5.2 Harman International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Harman International Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.5.4 Harman International Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Harman International Recent Development

13.6 Garmin Ltd

13.6.1 Garmin Ltd Company Details

13.6.2 Garmin Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Garmin Ltd Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.6.4 Garmin Ltd Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Garmin Ltd Recent Development

13.7 NXP Semiconductors

13.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

13.7.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

13.8 Verizon Communications

13.8.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

13.8.2 Verizon Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Verizon Communications Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.8.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

13.9 Infineon Technologies

13.9.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details

13.9.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.9.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

13.10 NVIDIA

13.10.1 NVIDIA Company Details

13.10.2 NVIDIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 NVIDIA Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

13.10.4 NVIDIA Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

13.11 Qualcomm

10.11.1 Qualcomm Company Details

10.11.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Qualcomm Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

10.11.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.12 Airbiquity Inc

10.12.1 Airbiquity Inc Company Details

10.12.2 Airbiquity Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Airbiquity Inc Automotive Over-The-Air Update Introduction

10.12.4 Airbiquity Inc Revenue in Automotive Over-The-Air Update Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Airbiquity Inc Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227739

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155