Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

This report presents the worldwide Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market:

Key Players

Various companies are coming up with new software and improved sequencing technologies which have improved the test quality with accurate and rapid results. Some of the leading players in cell-free DNA testing market are Agilent Technology, Allenex AB, Biocept, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., CareDx, Inc. Guardant Health, Inc., Illumania, Inc., Invited Limited, Natera, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holdings AG, Sequenom, Inc. and Trovagene, Inc. The global cell-free DNA testing market is a competitive market, and all the players are involved in developing new assays by mergers and acquisitions to sustain themselves in the market and maintain their market share. For instance, Roche Holdings AG received U.S. FDA approval for its newly launched ctDNA test Cobas which is approved for blood-based genetic tests. Roche also entered the NIPT market with the acquisition of Ariosa Diagnostics. CareDx, Inc., acquired Allenex AB for its new developments in donor-derived Cell-Free DNA tests for kidney and heart transplant patients.

